GrandVision N : announces that all regulatory approvals for closing of the transaction between EL and HAL have been obtained

press release

GrandVision announces that all regulatory approvals for closing of the transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL have been obtained

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 10 June 2021. GrandVision (Euronext: GVNV) confirms that today the Turkish competition regulator (Rekabet Kurumu) has cleared the transaction between EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) and HAL for the sale of HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision (the "Transaction"). This clearance is effective immediately.

As part of the clearance process, EssilorLuxottica has committed to a number of behavioral remedies.

With the conditional approval of the Turkish competition regulator, all regulatory approvals for closing of the Transaction have been obtained.

The arbitration proceedings initiated by GrandVision against EssilorLuxottica, in which GrandVision has requested the arbitral tribunal to confirm, amongst other things, that GrandVision is not in material breach of the Support Agreement concluded in connection with the Transaction, as well as the arbitration proceedings initiated by HAL against EssilorLuxottica in connection with the Transaction, are ongoing. These proceedings are confidential. A decision in the above mentioned arbitration proceedings is expected in the second half of June 2021.

About GrandVision

GrandVision is a global leader in optical retailing and delivers high quality and affordable eye care to more and more customers around the world. The high quality eye care offered by GrandVision includes a wide range of services provided by its vision experts. GrandVision product assortment includes prescription glasses including frames and lenses, contact lenses and contact lens care products, and sunglasses both plain and with prescription lenses. These products are offered through leading optical retail banners which operate in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. GrandVision serves its customers in over 7,200 stores and with more than 39,000 employees which are proving every day that in EYE CARE, WE CARE MORE. For more information, please visit www.grandvision.com.

Investor Contact

GrandVision N.V.

Annia Ballesteros

Investor Relations Director

Phone: +31 88 887 0160

E-mail:annia.ballesteros@grandvision.com