  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. GrandVision N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVNV   NL0010937066

GRANDVISION N.V.

(GVNV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GrandVision N : announces that all regulatory approvals for closing of the transaction between EL and HAL have been obtained

06/10/2021 | 06:36pm BST
press release

GrandVision announces that all regulatory approvals for closing of the transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL have been obtained

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 10 June 2021. GrandVision (Euronext: GVNV) confirms that today the Turkish competition regulator (Rekabet Kurumu) has cleared the transaction between EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) and HAL for the sale of HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision (the "Transaction"). This clearance is effective immediately.

As part of the clearance process, EssilorLuxottica has committed to a number of behavioral remedies.

With the conditional approval of the Turkish competition regulator, all regulatory approvals for closing of the Transaction have been obtained.

The arbitration proceedings initiated by GrandVision against EssilorLuxottica, in which GrandVision has requested the arbitral tribunal to confirm, amongst other things, that GrandVision is not in material breach of the Support Agreement concluded in connection with the Transaction, as well as the arbitration proceedings initiated by HAL against EssilorLuxottica in connection with the Transaction, are ongoing. These proceedings are confidential. A decision in the above mentioned arbitration proceedings is expected in the second half of June 2021.

About GrandVision

GrandVision is a global leader in optical retailing and delivers high quality and affordable eye care to more and more customers around the world. The high quality eye care offered by GrandVision includes a wide range of services provided by its vision experts. GrandVision product assortment includes prescription glasses including frames and lenses, contact lenses and contact lens care products, and sunglasses both plain and with prescription lenses. These products are offered through leading optical retail banners which operate in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. GrandVision serves its customers in over 7,200 stores and with more than 39,000 employees which are proving every day that in EYE CARE, WE CARE MORE. For more information, please visit www.grandvision.com.

Investor Contact

GrandVision N.V.

Annia Ballesteros

Investor Relations Director

Phone: +31 88 887 0160

E-mail:annia.ballesteros@grandvision.com

GrandVision N.V.

The Base, Tower C, 6th Floor, Evert van de Beekstraat 1-80, 1118 CL Schiphol

Chamber of Commerce 50.33.82.69

PO Box 75806, 1118 ZZ Schiphol, The Netherlands

VAT number NL 8226.78.391 B01

1

W www.grandvision.com

T +31 88 887 0100

Disclaimer

GrandVision SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 17:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 981 M 4 844 M 3 426 M
Net income 2021 215 M 262 M 185 M
Net Debt 2021 472 M 575 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 6 902 M 8 398 M 5 940 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 39 312
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart GRANDVISION N.V.
Duration : Period :
GrandVision N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANDVISION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 27,44 €
Last Close Price 27,20 €
Spread / Highest target 2,94%
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Borchert Chief Executive Officer
Willem Eelman Chief Financial Officer
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rianne Meijerman Member-Supervisory Board
Melchert Frans Groot Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANDVISION N.V.6.67%8 411
FIELMANN AG0.38%6 827
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.7.18%3 952
JINS HOLDINGS INC.15.04%1 714
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-26.32%1 626
FOCUS POINT HOLDINGS25.78%63