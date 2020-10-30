Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  GrandVision N.V.    GVNV   NL0010937066

GRANDVISION N.V.

(GVNV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GrandVision posts record adjusted EBITA of 176 million in 3Q20 and returns to revenue growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:00am EDT

EBITA grew by 35.2% in 3Q20 on 2.3% revenue growth at constant exchange rates

Schiphol, the Netherlands – 30 October 2020. GrandVision N.V. publishes its Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 results.

Third quarter 2020 highlights

  • 3Q20 adjusted EBITA (i.e. excluding non-recurring items) increased to €176 million from €132 million in the third quarter of 2019 (+35.2%) at constant exchange rates. The adjusted EBITA includes a positive one-time effect of €10 million from COVID-19 related measures
  • Revenue grew by 2.3% at constant exchange rates to €1,047 million in 3Q20 (3Q19: €1,045 million), as GrandVision's store network fully reopened
  • Comparable revenue growth was 0.8% in 3Q20, led by a strong performance in the G4 of 3.4%
  • Banner e-commerce sales grew by of 225% during the first nine months
  • GrandVision's net debt position as of 30 September 2020 was €602 million, a reduction of €151 million compared to the end of June 2020
  • The store base decreased to 7,247 stores from 7,271 at the end of June 2020 driven by store closures in the ordinary course of business and openings of 45 new stores
  • GrandVision intends to pay the postponed 2019 dividend contingent upon developments relating to COVID-19.

GrandVision will host an analyst call on 30 October 2020 at 9am CET. Webcast and dial-in details are available at investors.grandvision.com and at the bottom of this press release.

Attachment

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRANDVISION N.V.
02:01aGRANDVISION : posts record adjusted EBITA of 176 million in 3Q20 and returns to..
AQ
02:00aGrandVision posts record adjusted EBITA of 176 million in 3Q20 and returns t..
GL
09/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Carmakers join forces
09/04ESSILORLUXOTTICA : to appeal court verdict over GrandVision
RE
08/25ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Might Appeal Against Judgment Favoring GrandVision
DJ
08/25ESSILORLUXOTTICA : may appeal court verdict over GrandVision
RE
08/24GRANDVISION N : Says Court Dismisses EssilorLuxottica Claims
DJ
08/24ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssiLux loses Dutch court case against takeover target GrandV..
RE
08/24ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssiLux loses Dutch court case against takeover target GrandV..
RE
08/24District Court rules in favour of GrandVision
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 452 M 4 035 M 4 035 M
Net income 2020 -80,4 M -93,9 M -93,9 M
Net Debt 2020 710 M 830 M 830 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,4x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 5 862 M 6 835 M 6 852 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 33 681
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart GRANDVISION N.V.
Duration : Period :
GrandVision N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANDVISION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,44 €
Last Close Price 23,10 €
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Borchert Chief Executive Officer
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Willem Eelman Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Bolliger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANDVISION N.V.-15.75%6 835
CHEWY, INC.133.34%27 862
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY42.36%15 496
ULTA BEAUTY-18.77%11 581
NEXT PLC-14.93%9 825
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-9.58%6 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group