    GVNV   NL0010937066

GRANDVISION N.V.

(GVNV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 12/13 11:35:05 am
28.35 EUR   --.--%
12:36pGrandvision to Be Delisted in Early January
DJ
12:00pDelisting of GrandVision on 10 January 2022
AQ
12/09GRANDVISION N.V.(ENXTAM : GVNV) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
Grandvision to Be Delisted in Early January

12/13/2021 | 12:36pm EST
By Mauro Orru

Euronext NV gave the go ahead for the delisting of Grandvision NV from the Amsterdam stock exchange to take place in early January.

Franco-Italian eyewear company EssilorLuxottica SA said Monday that Euronext granted approval for the delisting after it exceeded a 95% ownership threshold in Grandvision.

The last trading day will be Jan. 7, with the delisting slated for on Jan. 10, EssilorLuxottica said.

EssilorLuxottica completed the acquisition of a 76.72% stake in Grandvision from HAL Optical Investments in July, and committed to buying out all remaining shares and delist Grandvision from Euronext Amsterdam.

EssilorLuxottica said it plans to buy out all remaining shares as soon as possible.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1235ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -1.16% 183 Real-time Quote.45.15%
EURONEXT N.V. -0.35% 85.55 Real-time Quote.4.31%
GRANDVISION N.V. 0.00% 28.35 Real-time Quote.11.18%
