Grange Resources : Southdown Magnetite Project Prefeasibility Study

22 March 2022

Southdown Magnetite Project Prefeasibility Study

Southdown Project, Western Australia

The Prefeasibility Study identifies a reduced-capital development option for the Southdown Magnetite Project (anticipated to deliver reductions in capital spend from A$2.9B down to A$1.39B).

reduced-capital development option for the Southdown Magnetite Project (anticipated to deliver reductions in capital spend from A$2.9B down to A$1.39B). It focuses on a production rate of 5 million tonnes per annum of high-quality magnetite concentrate at 69.5 % Fe, which attracts a significant price premium in the market.

high-quality magnetite concentrate at 69.5 % Fe, which attracts a significant price premium in the market. The concentrator design utilises dry grinding technology to improve efficiency and reduce power and water demand, while still achieving a high-quality product.

high-quality product. The reduced water demand can be met with a combination of ground water and recycled water.

Early works are underway to confirm the potential of power supply via a transmission line to connect to the Southwest Interconnected System at Muja, in order to access significant renewable energy through a 3 rd party provider.

party provider. Studies indicate Cape size vessels can be loaded in King George Sound using transhipment methods.

Work is underway to seek revisions to current environmental approvals for the new aspects of the project, with a new approval required for the transhipping operation.

The Prefeasibility Study referred to in this ASX release has been undertaken for the purpose of initial evaluation of a potential development option for the Southdown Magnetite Project in Western Australia. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Southdown Project, completed to a level of accuracy of +/- 25%.