Published: 2024-03-19 10:00:00 CET Gränges

Annual Financial Report Gränges publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 Gränges has published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 including a version in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The report is from today available on the company's website and in the file attached. Gränges Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is available on Gränges' website under reports and presentations. Please also find the online version of the report. A printed copy of the report will be available at the end of March and can be ordered on Gränges website or via info@granges.com. For further information, please contact:

Sara Lander Hyléen, VP Communication & Investor Relations

sara.hyleen@granges.com, tel. +46 709 16 16 41 This information is information that Gränges AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-03-19 10:00 CET. Attachments:

Granges-2023-12-31-sv ESEF.zip

Granges-2023-12-31-sv XHTML.xhtml

Granges Annual and Sustainability Report 2023.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page