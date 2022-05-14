Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Gränges AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRNG   SE0006288015

GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)

(GRNG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/13 11:29:30 am EDT
80.00 SEK   +6.88%
11:10aGRÄNGES : Fire in Gränges' rolling mill in Konin
PU
05/04Gränges AB Approves Dividend, Payable on May 11, 2022
CI
05/02GRÄNGES : Gränges first to invest in battery foil production in the US
PU
Gränges : Fire in Gränges' rolling mill in Konin

05/14/2022 | 11:10am EDT
Since the damaged equipment is not yet taken into production, the current production capacity and short-term outlook of the Konin facility is not affected. Consequently, the current production level in Konin can be sustained. However, the volume ramp-up originally planned to be initiated in the second half of 2022, will be delayed to 2023. The event is covered by insurance. A more precise outlook will be provided in conjunction with the interim report for the second quarter.

Gränges' outlook for the second quarter 2022 remains unchanged in relation to the information given in the interim report for the first quarter. The sales volume in the second quarter is expected to be lower than in the second quarter of 2021. Although market demand is anticipated to support a similar sales volume as in the second quarter of 2021, sales volume in Asia is expected to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Disclaimer

Gränges AB published this content on 14 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2022 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 702 M 2 358 M 2 358 M
Net income 2022 932 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Net Debt 2022 4 239 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 8 505 M 846 M 846 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Gränges AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 80,00 SEK
Average target price 111,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jörgen Fritz Rosengren President & Chief Executive Officer
Oskar Hellström Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Knut Fredrik Jochum Arp Chairman
Kent Schölin Senior Vice President-Research & Innovation
Bilal Chebaro Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)-24.60%846
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED8.87%10 563
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD-12.80%9 464
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-54.83%6 600
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-31.00%5 722
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-7.88%5 257