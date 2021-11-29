Gränges : Gränges Finspång achieves ASI Chain of Custody certification

Gränges Finspång has successfully achieved Gränges' first certification against the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Chain of Custody Standard. This is an important milestone in the company's ambitious sustainability agenda and commitment to develop sustainable aluminium products and solutions.

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Chain of Custody (CoC) Standard defines a set of requirements for the creation of a responsible supply chain for aluminium. Itforms the basis for selling ASI-certified aluminium, which assures that Gränges' products are responsibly sourced and produced across the entire supply chain, from extraction of raw materials to the finished product.

- I'm very proud that we now can offer customers verified sustainability credentials both in the form of product carbon footprint certificates as well as ASI-certified aluminium demonstrating that our products are responsibly sourced and produced. This provides assurance to our customers and other business partners that we are strongly committed to meeting their increased sustainability requirements and demand for sustainable aluminium, says Fredrik Spens, Managing Director Gränges Finspång.

In conjunction with the ASI CoC Standard certification, Gränges Finspång also achieved a full ASI Performance Standard certification, updated from a provisional status due to the COVID-19 situation. Gränges' production facility in Shanghai was certified against ASI's Performance Standard in 2019, and the company aims to certify all production sites in accordance with the ASI sustainability certifications by 2025.

- ASI is an important industry initiative which enables Gränges to promote and drive responsible and sustainable practices along the aluminium value chain. The certification allows our customers and other business partners to support Gränges' development of sustainable aluminium products and solutions that have a low climate impact, are circular and resource efficient as well as responsibly sourced and produced, says Jörgen Rosengren, President and CEO.

The certificate was announced by ASI today, see link. The independent, third-party audits of Gränges' production facility in Finspång were carried out by DNV GL.