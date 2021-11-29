Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Gränges AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRNG   SE0006288015

GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)

(GRNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/29 06:41:27 am
95.4 SEK   +0.69%
06:21aGRÄNGES : Gränges Finspång achieves ASI Chain of Custody certification
PU
11/18GRÄNGES : Changes in Gränges' Group Management
PU
11/18Gr?nges AB Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gränges : Gränges Finspång achieves ASI Chain of Custody certification

11/29/2021 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gränges Finspång has successfully achieved Gränges' first certification against the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Chain of Custody Standard. This is an important milestone in the company's ambitious sustainability agenda and commitment to develop sustainable aluminium products and solutions.

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Chain of Custody (CoC) Standard defines a set of requirements for the creation of a responsible supply chain for aluminium. Itforms the basis for selling ASI-certified aluminium, which assures that Gränges' products are responsibly sourced and produced across the entire supply chain, from extraction of raw materials to the finished product.

- I'm very proud that we now can offer customers verified sustainability credentials both in the form of product carbon footprint certificates as well as ASI-certified aluminium demonstrating that our products are responsibly sourced and produced. This provides assurance to our customers and other business partners that we are strongly committed to meeting their increased sustainability requirements and demand for sustainable aluminium, says Fredrik Spens, Managing Director Gränges Finspång.

In conjunction with the ASI CoC Standard certification, Gränges Finspång also achieved a full ASI Performance Standard certification, updated from a provisional status due to the COVID-19 situation. Gränges' production facility in Shanghai was certified against ASI's Performance Standard in 2019, and the company aims to certify all production sites in accordance with the ASI sustainability certifications by 2025.

- ASI is an important industry initiative which enables Gränges to promote and drive responsible and sustainable practices along the aluminium value chain. The certification allows our customers and other business partners to support Gränges' development of sustainable aluminium products and solutions that have a low climate impact, are circular and resource efficient as well as responsibly sourced and produced, says Jörgen Rosengren, President and CEO.

The certificate was announced by ASI today, see link. The independent, third-party audits of Gränges' production facility in Finspång were carried out by DNV GL.

Disclaimer

Gränges AB published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 11:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)
06:21aGRÄNGES : Gränges Finspång achieves ASI Chain of Custody certification
PU
11/18GRÄNGES : Changes in Gränges' Group Management
PU
11/18Gr?nges AB Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/21GRÄNGES : Gränges' interim report January–September 2021
PU
10/21Gr?nges AB Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
10/21Gr?nges AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
10/07GRÄNGES : Presentation of Gränges' interim report for January–September 2021
PU
09/23GRÄNGES : Gränges issues a SEK 600 million Sustainability-Linked Bond to support the compa..
PU
09/20GRÄNGES : Gränges publishes an updated MTN prospectus and a combined Green and Sustainabil..
PU
09/17GRÄNGES : Gränges' Nomination Committee appointed
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 191 M 1 881 M 1 881 M
Net income 2021 729 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
Net Debt 2021 3 662 M 401 M 401 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 10 073 M 1 106 M 1 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Gränges AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 94,75 SEK
Average target price 105,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jörgen Fritz Rosengren President & Chief Executive Officer
Oskar Hellström Chief Financial Officer
Knut Fredrik Jochum Arp Chairman
Kent Schölin Senior Vice President-Research & Innovation
Bilal Chebaro Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)-5.44%1 106
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY98.89%13 987
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD32.78%10 596
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED5.63%8 772
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.41.14%8 339
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.46.48%5 398