Gränges : Gränges' Nomination Committee appointed

09/23/2020 | 09:40am EDT

The Nomination Committee for Gränges' Annual General Meeting 2021 has been appointed. The Nomination Committee shall consist of representatives from the three largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board.

As of 31 August 2020, Gränges' three largest shareholders were The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4), AFA Insurance and Handelsbanken Funds, which have been invited to nominate candidates for the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting has the following members: Jannis Kitsakis (AP4), Anders Algotsson (AFA Insurance), Niklas Johansson (Handelsbanken Funds) and Fredrik Arp (Chairman of the Board of Gränges). The Chairman of the Nomination Committee is Jannis Kitsakis.

The Nomination Committee represents Gränges' shareholders. It proposes to the Annual General Meeting nominations for Chairman of the Board, members of the Board, auditor and auditor's fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, as well as fees for Board and committee work.

Shareholders who have proposals relating to the work of the Nomination Committee should submit these to the secretary of the Nomination Committee, who is also Gränges' General Counsel, Niclas Nelson. To enable the Nomination Committee to examine proposals received with sufficient care, these should be submitted no later than 31 January 2021.

Gränges' 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 6 May 2021 at 16.00 CET at Näringslivets Hus, Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:
Niclas Nelson, General Counsel, Gränges
niclas.nelson@granges.com, tel: +46 8 459 59 00

Gränges AB
Box 5505
SE-114 85 Stockholm

About Gränges
Gränges is a leading global supplier of rolled aluminium products for heat exchanger applications and other niche markets. In materials for brazed heat exchangers Gränges is the global leader with a market share of approximately 20 per cent. The company develops, produces and markets advanced materials that enhance efficiency in the customer manufacturing process and the performance of the final products. The company's geographical markets are Europe, Asia and the Americas. Its production facilities are located in Sweden, China and the United States, and have a combined annual capacity of 460,000 metric tonnes. Gränges has 1,800 employees and net sales of SEK 12 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on Gränges is available at www.granges.com.

Disclaimer

Gränges AB published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 13:39:08 UTC
