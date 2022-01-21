Gränges : Gränges Shanghai achieves ASI Chain of Custody certification

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Chain of Custody Standard defines a set of requirements for the creation of a responsible supply chain for aluminium. It forms the basis for selling ASI-certified aluminium, which assures that Gränges' products are responsibly sourced and produced across the entire supply chain, from extraction of raw materials to the finished product.

- I'm very proud that we now can offer our customers ASI-certified aluminium which provides assurance to our customers and other business partners that we are strongly committed to meeting the increased demand for responsibly produced aluminium and that we promote and drive responsible and sustainable practices along the aluminium value chain, says Colin Xu, President Gränges Asia.

As of today, Gränges' production facilities in Shanghai and Finspång have achieved the ASI Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard certifications. The company aims to certify all production sites in accordance with the ASI sustainability certifications by 2025.

The certification was announced by ASI today, see link. The independent, third-party audit of Gränges' production facility in Shanghai was carried out by DNV Business Assurance Services UK Ltd.