Gränges : Gränges' achieves EcoVadis Platinum – ranked top 1% in global sustainability rating

Gränges has been awarded a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the largest independent provider of business sustainability ratings. Platinum is the highest rating awarded by EcoVadis and it places Gränges among the leading 1 per cent of companies assessed globally in its industry.

The sustainability rating from EcoVadis demonstrates that Gränges has efficiently integrated sustainability principles into its business and that successful results have been achieved across the four categories assessed: environment, labour and human rights, sustainable procurement, and ethics.

- We are very proud that Gränges has been awarded a Platinum medal by EcoVadis. It demonstrates our strong commitment to sustainability and many important actions taken to develop lighter, smarter, and more sustainable aluminium products and solutions, says Sofia Hedevåg, SVP Sustainability at Gränges.

EcoVadis is an independent and global provider of business sustainability ratings; more than 75,000 companies have been assessed globally. The five recognition levels used by Ecovadis are based on the percentile ranking of the score: Platinum: top 1 per cent (score 73-100), Gold: top 5 per cent (score 66-72), Silver: top 25 per cent (score 54-65), Bronze: top 50 per cent (score 45-53). Gränges is included in the industry category 'Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals'. See link.

- The recognition inspires us to continue improving our customers' sustainability performance as well as contributing positively to a circular and sustainable economy. It also shows the strength of our structured way of working when integrating sustainability into our business and value chain, says Jörgen Rosengren, President and CEO at Gränges.