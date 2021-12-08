Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Gränges AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRNG   SE0006288015

GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)

(GRNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gränges : Gränges' achieves EcoVadis Platinum – ranked top 1% in global sustainability rating

12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gränges has been awarded a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the largest independent provider of business sustainability ratings. Platinum is the highest rating awarded by EcoVadis and it places Gränges among the leading 1 per cent of companies assessed globally in its industry.

The sustainability rating from EcoVadis demonstrates that Gränges has efficiently integrated sustainability principles into its business and that successful results have been achieved across the four categories assessed: environment, labour and human rights, sustainable procurement, and ethics.

- We are very proud that Gränges has been awarded a Platinum medal by EcoVadis. It demonstrates our strong commitment to sustainability and many important actions taken to develop lighter, smarter, and more sustainable aluminium products and solutions, says Sofia Hedevåg, SVP Sustainability at Gränges.

EcoVadis is an independent and global provider of business sustainability ratings; more than 75,000 companies have been assessed globally. The five recognition levels used by Ecovadis are based on the percentile ranking of the score: Platinum: top 1 per cent (score 73-100), Gold: top 5 per cent (score 66-72), Silver: top 25 per cent (score 54-65), Bronze: top 50 per cent (score 45-53). Gränges is included in the industry category 'Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals'. See link.

- The recognition inspires us to continue improving our customers' sustainability performance as well as contributing positively to a circular and sustainable economy. It also shows the strength of our structured way of working when integrating sustainability into our business and value chain, says Jörgen Rosengren, President and CEO at Gränges.

Disclaimer

Gränges AB published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)
03:12aGRÄNGES : Gränges' achieves EcoVadis Platinum – ranked top 1% in global sustainabili..
PU
11/29GRÄNGES : Gränges Finspång achieves ASI Chain of Custody certification
PU
11/18GRÄNGES : Changes in Gränges' Group Management
PU
11/18Gr?nges AB Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/21GRÄNGES : Gränges' interim report January–September 2021
PU
10/21Gr?nges AB Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
10/21Gr?nges AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
10/07GRÄNGES : Presentation of Gränges' interim report for January–September 2021
PU
09/23GRÄNGES : Gränges issues a SEK 600 million Sustainability-Linked Bond to support the compa..
PU
09/20GRÄNGES : Gränges publishes an updated MTN prospectus and a combined Green and Sustainabil..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 191 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net income 2021 729 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
Net Debt 2021 3 662 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 10 339 M 1 133 M 1 139 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Gränges AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 97,25 SEK
Average target price 105,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jörgen Fritz Rosengren President, CEO & President-Europe
Oskar Hellström Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Knut Fredrik Jochum Arp Chairman
Kent Schölin Senior Vice President-Research & Innovation
Bilal Chebaro Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)-2.94%1 133
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY97.78%13 674
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD28.72%10 113
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.48.42%8 584
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED6.76%8 549
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.52.32%5 637