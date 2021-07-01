Gränges : Presentation of Gränges' half-year report for January–June 2021

Gränges' half-year report for the period January-June 2021 will be published at 07.30 CEST on Friday, 16 July 2021.

Investors, analysts, and media are invited to a webcasted conference call on Friday, 16 July 2021, at 10.00 CEST. CEO Johan Menckel and CFO Oskar Hellström will present the report.

The webcast will be available on www.granges.com/investors. To participate in the conference call, please call +46 8 5664 2651 (Sweden), +44 3333 000 804 (United Kingdom) or +1 631 913 1422 (United States). PIN code: 6978 8601#. Please call a few minutes before the conference call begins.

A presentation will be available on the company's website before the webcast begins.