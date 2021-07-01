Log in
    GRNG   SE0006288015

GRÄNGES AB (PUBL)

(GRNG)
Gränges : Presentation of Gränges' half-year report for January–June 2021

07/01/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Gränges' half-year report for the period January-June 2021 will be published at 07.30 CEST on Friday, 16 July 2021.
Investors, analysts, and media are invited to a webcasted conference call on Friday, 16 July 2021, at 10.00 CEST. CEO Johan Menckel and CFO Oskar Hellström will present the report.
The webcast will be available on www.granges.com/investors. To participate in the conference call, please call +46 8 5664 2651 (Sweden), +44 3333 000 804 (United Kingdom) or +1 631 913 1422 (United States). PIN code: 6978 8601#. Please call a few minutes before the conference call begins.
A presentation will be available on the company's website before the webcast begins.

Gränges AB published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:05:35 UTC.


