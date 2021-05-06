Gränges : Report from Gränges AB's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2021

Press release Stockholm, 6 May 2021

Report from Gränges AB's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2021

Gränges AB held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 6 May 2021. Due to the extraordinary situation as a result of Covid-19, the General Meeting was conducted by advance postal vote, without physical attendance.

The following main resolutions were adopted on the General Meeting. For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the full notice to attend the General Meeting and the full proposals that are available on the company's website, www.granges.com. A pre-recorded speech by CEO Johan Menckel is also available on the website, where he presents the company and the business as well as comments on the fiscal year 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. He also mentions that Gränges celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2021 by, among other things, launching an anniversary book about Gränges' history written by business journalist Ronald Fagerfjäll.

Adoption of the income statements and balance sheets

The General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the 2020 financial year.

Dividend

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a dividend of SEK 1.10 per share with the record date on Monday 10 May 2021. The dividend is expected to be paid out by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday 14 May 2021.

Discharge from liability

The General Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability towards the company for management of the company in 2020.

Board of Directors and auditors

The General Meeting elected Martina Buchhauser, and re-elected Fredrik Arp, Carina Andersson, Mats Backman, Peter Carlsson, Katarina Lindström and Hans Porat as Board members. Ragnhild Wiborg had declined re-election. The General Meeting re-elected Fredrik Arp as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting re-elected the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young AB as the company's auditor.

The General Meeting resolved that fees payable for the period until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting will be in accordance with the following. The Chair of the Board of Directors will receive SEK 775,000 and each of the other Board members elected by the General Meeting will receive SEK 325,000. Furthermore, a fee of SEK 125,000 will be paid to the Chair of the Audit Committee and SEK 55,000 to the other members. A fee of SEK 60,000 will be paid to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 30,000 to the other members.

