Granite (NYSE:GVA) is honored to be recognized as the Presenting Partner of The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) and the AGC Construction Education Foundation (AGC CEF), Inclusive Leaders Institute. Granite's sponsorship aims to bolster the program's mission of arming industry executive leaders with the tools essential for fostering inclusivity within their workplaces.

Having witnessed the successful completion of the inaugural cohort in the Fall of 2022, the Inclusive Leaders Institute stands as a transformative initiative. Geared towards educating and empowering executive leaders within the construction sector, the program imparts vital strategies for effective inclusive leadership. Inspired by the AGC of California Task Force Report and meticulously crafted by AGC of California’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Steering Committee over several years, this initiative instills a sense of responsibility in leading organizations through inclusive practices.

Beyond its leadership insights, the program facilitates peer interaction across the industry, fostering valuable networks and knowledge enhancement. This inclusive opportunity extends to executives from both AGC member companies nationwide and non-member entities. As a gesture of our partnership, esteemed heavy civil contractor Granite Construction, headquartered in Watsonville, California, gains exclusive "powered by" recognition, along with amplified prominence throughout the program's duration.

“The demand for skilled workers in the construction industry is projected to continue growing in the next decade and we have a critical need to attract more people, including those who may not have traditionally considered construction as a career,” said Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin. “Our best leaders have always been inclusive, and as the industry expands, so will the expectation that all leaders be inclusive. Granite applauds the AGC of California for launching the Inclusive Leaders Institute. We are proud to be an inaugural sponsor of this vital training resource that will help leaders attract, retain, and build stronger construction teams for California.”

“It is vital for the current leaders of the construction industry to create a vision for the future of our industry where everyone can thrive,” said Erin Volk, AGC of California’s senior vice president, workforce and community development, and executive director, AGC Construction Education Foundation. “The more inclusive a leader is, the more they can leverage their power and influence to cultivate belonging for the current and future workforce. Inclusive Leaders Institute provides a shared language and peer accountability for the leaders of our industry to implement strategies that fortify the cultural shift our industry needs.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the AGC Construction Education Foundation

In 2001, the AGC Construction Education Foundation (AGC CEF), a 501(c)3 nonprofit benefit corporation, was created by construction industry leaders to address California’s future and current workforce needs and systemic barriers for underserved communities into the construction industry. The AGC CEF mission is to inspire, develop, and equip California’s current and future construction workforce. To pursue this mission, AGC CEF offers five programs: Build California, College Access & Success, Training and Education, Emerging Leaders and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Small Business initiatives. All AGC CEF programs work in tandem and are carefully designed to cultivate diverse student talent and empower young professionals and entrepreneurs to strengthen the construction industry to build a more prosperous California. In over 20 years of operation, the AGC CEF now directly serves thousands of diverse Californians annually, including over 5,000 high school and college students, more than 500 young professionals and 1,200 business owners.

About the Associated General Contractors of California

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events. Learn more at www.agc-ca.org.

