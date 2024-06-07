Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) board of directors has appointed Carlos M. Hernandez as a director of the company, effective June 5, 2024.

Mr. Hernandez brings decades of industry experience as the former chief executive officer of Fluor Corporation, the Irving, Texas-based engineering and construction firm. His career has included work in manufacturing, procurement, and engineering, with particular expertise in safety and environmental issues, governance, compliance, risk management, and law. He joined Fluor in 2007 as chief legal officer, later serving as CEO from 2019 to 2020.

“We are thrilled to have Carlos joining our board and know that his industry knowledge and extensive governance experience will be a tremendous asset to the company as we look to continue our growth and progress,” stated Michael McNally, Granite board chair.

In addition to his role at Granite, Mr. Hernandez serves on the boards of PG&E, the nation’s largest utility, and Steward Health Care System. He received his BS in civil engineering from Purdue University and his JD from the University of Miami School of Law. His career honors include the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association Corporate Counsel Diversity Award, the Robert H. Dedman Award in Ethics and Law, and the Hispanic National Bar Foundation Corporate Leadership Award.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

