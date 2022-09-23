ENR Ranks Granite Number One in both Highways and Sanitary & Storm Sewers and Number Two in the Mining Market

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is ranked number one in both the Highways and Sanitary & Storm Sewers markets and number two in the Mining market in the 2022 Top Contractors Sourcebook by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine. ENR ranks the largest U.S.-based public and private companies in major market sectors and is widely regarded as the industry’s leading trade publication.

“We are pleased to be recognized by ENR as the number one Highways and Sanitary & Storm Sewers contractor for 2022,” said Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin. “We would not be able to do it without the tireless effort and dedication of our people, coupled with a company-wide focus on safety and sustainability.”

“Granite's ranking reflects our long-term trusting relationships with our transportation clients all around the country, of which have been built up over the last 100 years,” said Bill McGowan, Granite VP, Business Development. “It is important that we continue to identify and cultivate these relationships. Granite delivery teams focus on returning value to our clients during planning, design, and construction, while maintaining the highest standards regarding safety, ethics, and productivity. That is how you get to #1.”

Granite’s 2022 ENR Top Contractors Sourcebook rankings are as follows:

#1 Highways

#1 Sanitary & Storm Sewers

#2 Mining

#6 Sewage and Solid Waste

#7 Water Treatment

#8 Water Supply

#9 Dams and Reservoirs

#10 Bridges

#10 Mass Transit and Rail

#13 Government Offices

#14 Solar

#19 Fossil Fuel

#19 Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

#22 Airports

#32 Power

