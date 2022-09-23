Advanced search
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
26.96 USD   -3.68%
ENR Ranks Granite Number One in both Highways and Sanitary & Storm Sewers and Number Two in the Mining Market
BU
09/20Granite Construction Wins Two Contracts Worth $107 Million in Texas
MT
09/20KEEPING LONE-STAR TRAVELERS MOVING : Granite Secures Highway Work in Texas
BU
ENR Ranks Granite Number One in both Highways and Sanitary & Storm Sewers and Number Two in the Mining Market

09/23/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Granite (NYSE:GVA) is ranked number one in both the Highways and Sanitary & Storm Sewers markets and number two in the Mining market in the 2022 Top Contractors Sourcebook by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine. ENR ranks the largest U.S.-based public and private companies in major market sectors and is widely regarded as the industry’s leading trade publication.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005515/en/

Granite is proud to announce our rankings in the 2022 Top Contractors Sourcebook by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to be recognized by ENR as the number one Highways and Sanitary & Storm Sewers contractor for 2022,” said Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin. “We would not be able to do it without the tireless effort and dedication of our people, coupled with a company-wide focus on safety and sustainability.”

“Granite's ranking reflects our long-term trusting relationships with our transportation clients all around the country, of which have been built up over the last 100 years,” said Bill McGowan, Granite VP, Business Development. “It is important that we continue to identify and cultivate these relationships. Granite delivery teams focus on returning value to our clients during planning, design, and construction, while maintaining the highest standards regarding safety, ethics, and productivity. That is how you get to #1.”

Granite’s 2022 ENR Top Contractors Sourcebook rankings are as follows:

#1 Highways

#1 Sanitary & Storm Sewers

#2 Mining

#6 Sewage and Solid Waste

#7 Water Treatment

#8 Water Supply

#9 Dams and Reservoirs

#10 Bridges

#10 Mass Transit and Rail

#13 Government Offices

#14 Solar

#19 Fossil Fuel

#19 Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

#22 Airports

#32 Power

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 052 M - -
Net income 2022 55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 70,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 1 234 M 1 234 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 99,4%
