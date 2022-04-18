Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
32.07 USD   -1.38%
04:46pGranite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
04/06CORRECTING and REPLACING GARCO Testing Laboratory Joins California Green Business Network
BU
04/01GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

04/18/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast of the investor conference call on its Investor Relations website, investor.graniteconstruction.com. The investor conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-328-5503; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5472. An archive of the webcast will be available on Granite’s Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through May 5, 2022, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 2748600; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
04:46pGranite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
04/06CORRECTING and REPLACING GARCO Testing Laboratory Joins California Green Business Netwo..
BU
04/01GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/01Granite Construction Inc. - GRANITE'S DERBY DAM FISH SCREEN WINS MORE RECOGNITION
AQ
04/01Granite Construction Inc. - HIGHWAY 101, SANTA BARBARA TO MUSSEL SHOALS
AQ
03/31Granite's Derby Dam Fish Screen Wins More Recognition
BU
03/31HIGHWAY 101 : Santa Barbara to Mussel Shoals
PU
03/30Granite Construction Secures $20-Million Road Improvement Project in Chandler, Arizona
MT
03/30Granite Secures $20 Million Road Improvement Contract in Chandler, Arizona
BU
03/30Granite Secures $20 Million Road Improvement Contract in Chandler, Arizona
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 105 M - -
Net income 2022 82,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 1 492 M 1 492 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,52 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-15.97%1 492
VINCI-3.16%54 570
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.80%39 766
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.29%32 412
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.64%24 468
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.13%20 825