    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
27.10 USD   -0.70%
05:31pGranite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
10/18The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) Announces Granite Construction Inc. to Receive Corporate Visionary Award
BU
10/14Goldman Sachs Lowers Granite Construction's Price Target to $28 From $32, Sell Rating Maintained
MT
Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

10/19/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast of the investor conference call on its Investor Relations website, investor.graniteconstruction.com. The investor conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-328-5503; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5472. An archive of the webcast will be available on Granite’s Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through November 3, 2022, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 4451949; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 052 M - -
Net income 2022 55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 1 203 M 1 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-29.48%1 203
VINCI-6.62%48 093
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.52%32 727
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.60%30 164
QUANTA SERVICES13.11%19 082
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.15%17 166