Granite : Announces the Opening of a New Phoenix Area Office

Granite (NYSE:GVA), one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States, as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Mesa, Arizona to serve the Phoenix metropolitan area including Maricopa, Yavapai, and Pinal counties.

The Phoenix Area office will be joining Granite’s Arizona Region, headquartered in Tucson, which employs nearly 300 people and has been serving clients throughout Arizona, New Mexico, and West Texas since 1980.

“While Granite has been providing construction services throughout Arizona for more than 40 years, the Phoenix Area office provides a local team dedicated to delivering exceptional value and service to our clients and communities in Central Arizona,” said Granite Regional Vice President Todd Hill.

Granite has completed many projects of varying types in the area, most recently completing the high-profile Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway project as part of the joint venture team Connect 202 Partners, comprised of Granite Construction Company, Fluor Corporation, and Ames Construction. The JV team built a new 22-mile stretch of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway from the I-10 Maricopa Freeway to the I-10 Papago Freeway providing high-quality mobility throughout the region as part of the $917 million contract.

Hill added, “the Phoenix metropolitan area is home to growing industries including education, manufacturing, technology, and healthcare and our dedicated Granite team is well-positioned to provide the infrastructure needed to support that growth.”

This geographic expansion supports organic growth as outlined in Granite’s strategic plan.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

