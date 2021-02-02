Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Incorporated    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite : Announces the Opening of a New Phoenix Area Office

02/02/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite (NYSE:GVA), one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States, as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Mesa, Arizona to serve the Phoenix metropolitan area including Maricopa, Yavapai, and Pinal counties.

The Phoenix Area office will be joining Granite’s Arizona Region, headquartered in Tucson, which employs nearly 300 people and has been serving clients throughout Arizona, New Mexico, and West Texas since 1980.

“While Granite has been providing construction services throughout Arizona for more than 40 years, the Phoenix Area office provides a local team dedicated to delivering exceptional value and service to our clients and communities in Central Arizona,” said Granite Regional Vice President Todd Hill.

Granite has completed many projects of varying types in the area, most recently completing the high-profile Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway project as part of the joint venture team Connect 202 Partners, comprised of Granite Construction Company, Fluor Corporation, and Ames Construction. The JV team built a new 22-mile stretch of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway from the I-10 Maricopa Freeway to the I-10 Papago Freeway providing high-quality mobility throughout the region as part of the $917 million contract.

Hill added, “the Phoenix metropolitan area is home to growing industries including education, manufacturing, technology, and healthcare and our dedicated Granite team is well-positioned to provide the infrastructure needed to support that growth.”

This geographic expansion supports organic growth as outlined in Granite’s strategic plan.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:31pGRANITE : Announces the Opening of a New Phoenix Area Office
BU
02/01GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Inliner Measures the Benefits of Continuous ..
PU
01/29GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/28GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Names Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer, N..
MT
01/28GRANITE : Names Executives for Strategy, Finance, and Human Resources to Lead Gr..
BU
01/21GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Wins $48 Million Contract to Remove, Replace..
MT
01/21GRANITE : Awarded $48 Million Construction Manager/General Contractor Bridge Con..
BU
01/20GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Recognized with Three CalCIMA 2020 Excellenc..
PU
01/19GRANITE : Joint Venture Team Named to $750 Million Multiple Award Construction C..
BU
01/18GRANITE : Awarded $20 Million Four-Lane Widening Project in California's Central..
BU
More news
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,50 $
Last Close Price 30,73 $
Spread / Highest target -34,9%
Spread / Average Target -49,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyle T. Larkin President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth L. Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED10.86%1 398
VINCI SA-4.23%52 913
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 340
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED18.00%27 809
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.14%18 725
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.75%17 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ