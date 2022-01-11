Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Awarded $16 Million Pedestrian Overpass Project in Bellevue, Washington

01/11/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has secured the approximately $16 million contract for the Eastside Rail Corridor Regional Trail NE 8th Street Crossing project in Bellevue, Washington. The project was awarded by King County and will be funded by King County and Sound Transit. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter CAP.

This project is a key portion of the Eastrail program, which is converting 42 miles of abandoned railroad into a regional trail connecting Eastside communities from Renton to Snohomish. The scope of work includes the construction of an elevated pedestrian bridge across NE 8th Street adjacent to the Sound Transit Wilburton Station, as well as related work to improve pedestrian traffic between NE 6th Street and NE 10th Street.

“We have successfully built a number of structural steel truss bridges in the area, including the Tolt River Bridge. This project continues our long-standing partnership with King County to deliver projects that connect our communities,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations Mike Stein. “The Eastside Corridor Regional Trail NE 8th Street Crossing allows us to maintain continuity for our structures team with a highly architectural structure.”

The project is projected to start in March 2022 and anticipated to be complete in June 2023.

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:46pGranite Construction Secures $16 Million Contract for Pedestrian Overpass in Bellevue, ..
MT
05:31pGranite Awarded $16 Million Pedestrian Overpass Project in Bellevue, Washington
BU
01/05Granite Construction to Work on $90 Million California Road Project
MT
01/05Granite Selected for $90 Million Construction Manager/General Contractor Project in Nor..
BU
01/04Granite Construction Names Staci Woolsey Chief Accounting Officer
MT
01/04GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04Granite Construction Incorporated Appoints Staci Woolsey as Chief Accounting Officer
CI
01/04Granite Marks One Century in Business
BU
2021Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Granite Construction With Buy Rating, $50 Price Target
MT
2021GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 659 M - -
Net income 2021 37,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,9x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 1 740 M 1 740 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float -
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,97 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth L. Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-0.21%1 740
VINCI1.56%60 619
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.47%37 041
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%35 329
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.77%22 655
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.61%22 034