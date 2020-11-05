Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Incorporated    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite : Awarded $18 Million Contract for University of California, Santa Cruz Renewal Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:31pm EST

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a sub-contract by Swinerton for the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) Kresge College Work Package #4. The $18 million contract is anticipated to be included in Granite's fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

This is the second project Granite has been awarded as part of UCSC’s multi-year Kresge College Renewal Project. Scope of work for Package #4 includes the construction of the retaining walls around four new buildings including the relocation of the sewer service, storm drain and detection cisterns, electrical power, and communications network. Granite will also renovate and update the North Bridge, a pedestrian walkway connecting the future academic plaza to Heller Drive.

“This is one of two campus projects designed to increase student enrollment while minimizing impacts to the local housing market,” said Granite Area Manager Penn Shortes. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Swinerton and UCSC on their Kresge campus renewal project.”

Construction materials for the project including aggregates will be supplied by Granite’s nearby Felton Facility.

Construction is expected to begin in November 2020, and expected to conclude in early 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:31pGRANITE : Awarded $18 Million Contract for University of California, Santa Cruz ..
BU
11/04GRANITE : Awarded $12 Million Roadway Construction Project in California's Centr..
BU
10/26GRANITE : Awarded Two Airport Projects in Alaska and California Totaling $15 Mil..
BU
10/25SUPERNOVA METALS : Engages Layne, A Granite Company for Clanton Hills Silver Pro..
PU
10/23GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
10/16GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/15GRANITE : Selected for $257 Million Construction Manager/General Contractor Proj..
BU
10/14GRANITE : Inliner Awarded CMAR Sewer Interceptor Rehabilitation Project in Denve..
BU
10/12GRANITE : Awarded $16 Million Task Order Contract by the Federal Emergency Manag..
BU
10/05GRANITE : Aggregate Plants Receive NSSGA Awards of Excellence
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 375 M - -
Net income 2019 -97,8 M - -
Net Debt 2019 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,09x
Yield 2019 2,75%
Capitalization 860 M 860 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,67 $
Last Close Price 18,91 $
Spread / Highest target 5,76%
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kyle T. Larkin President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
Gaddi H. Vasquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-31.66%860
VINCI SA-25.58%48 493
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.23%32 976
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.91%18 650
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.26%17 734
FERROVIAL, S.A.-26.66%16 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group