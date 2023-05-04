Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
05/04/2023
35.13 USD   -0.90%
Granite Construction Honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 3-Star Employer

05/04/2023
Granite (NYSE:GVA), has been recognized by VETS Indexes as a 3-Star Employer in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“Granite has demonstrated a commitment to recruiting veteran and military-connected employees, and then helping them grow and develop into leaders,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.

“Granite is proud of its strong record of helping veterans find success with our organization,” said Tim Gruber, SVP Human Resources. “We recognize the great values and skills military-connected individuals bring to Granite and work hard to bring them into our organization to further their career growth and opportunities. We’re excited about this recognition and look forward to continuing to build on these programs and initiatives.”

In 2020, Granite formalized its support of service-connected employees through the formation of Supporting and Recognizing the Veteran Community (SRVC), a military-focused employee resource group. Simultaneously, Granite’s Talent Acquisition team launched a veteran and transitioning military recruitment strategy that includes many military-centric partnerships and initiatives.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 435 M - -
Net income 2023 115 M - -
Net cash 2023 59,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 1 556 M 1 556 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 35,45 $
Average target price 50,50 $
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED4.70%1 556
VINCI17.46%68 126
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.93%40 492
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED28.91%39 864
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED67.27%30 800
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.18.05%24 419
