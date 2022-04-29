Granite Construction Incorporated : 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Granite Construction Q1 | FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Safe Harbor

Any statements contained in this presentation that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, opportunities, targets, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, 2024 strategic themes and organizational goals, investment strategy for expanding home market strategy, strategy to expand long-term organic revenue growth, capital allocation priorities, EBITDA margin improvement drivers, market update, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, guidance, including 2022 revenue from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, SG&A as a percent of revenue and 2024 revenue, 2024 gross profit and gross profit margin, 2024 SG&A as a percent of revenue, 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin, objectives, Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP), and results, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

"may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "guidance," "continue," and the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology or by the context in which they are made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, opportunities, targets, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, 2024 strategic themes and organizational goals, investment strategy for expanding home market strategy, strategy to expand long-term organic revenue growth, capital allocation priorities, EBITDA margin improvement drivers, market update, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, guidance, including 2022 revenue from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, SG&A as a percent of revenue and 2024 revenue, 2024 gross profit and gross profit margin, 2024 SG&A as a percent of revenue, 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin, objectives, CAP, and results. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectationsmay be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Strategic Update

Significant Accomplishments Already Made in the Last 18 Months

Shifted risk profile of our portfolioExiting non-core businessesModified Operating Structure

Focused Core Investments

• Transformed our CAP through decreasing exposure to mega-design build projects and P3 and increasing CAP with best value procurement projects

• Focused on new project selection criteria

• Selling Water & Mineral Services Group businesses to invest in our core civil construction and materials businesses

• Exited and closed New York office

• Developing home markets

• New executive team making difficult decisions to return to profitability

• Lowered SG&A and improved efficiencies by restructuring operating groups

• Changed segments from end market focused to Construction and Materials

• Continued investment in our Materials business to support our strong vertically integrated business

• Built a strong cash and marketable securities balance providing flexibility in capital allocation

