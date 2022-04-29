Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
29.65 USD   -0.84%
05:58pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PU
04/28GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Granite Construction Incorporated, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
Granite Construction Incorporated : 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/29/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
Granite Construction

Q1 | FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Safe Harbor

Any statements contained in this presentation that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, opportunities, targets, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, 2024 strategic themes and organizational goals, investment strategy for expanding home market strategy, strategy to expand long-term organic revenue growth, capital allocation priorities, EBITDA margin improvement drivers, market update, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, guidance, including 2022 revenue from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, SG&A as a percent of revenue and 2024 revenue, 2024 gross profit and gross profit margin, 2024 SG&A as a percent of revenue, 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin, objectives, Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP), and results, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "future," "outlook," "assumes," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "appears,"

"may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "guidance," "continue," and the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology or by the context in which they are made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, opportunities, targets, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, 2024 strategic themes and organizational goals, investment strategy for expanding home market strategy, strategy to expand long-term organic revenue growth, capital allocation priorities, EBITDA margin improvement drivers, market update, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, guidance, including 2022 revenue from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, SG&A as a percent of revenue and 2024 revenue, 2024 gross profit and gross profit margin, 2024 SG&A as a percent of revenue, 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin, objectives, CAP, and results. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectationsmay be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

2

Strategic Update

Significant Accomplishments Already Made in the Last 18 Months

Shifted risk profile of our portfolioExiting non-core businessesModified Operating Structure

Focused Core Investments

  • Transformed our CAP through decreasing exposure to mega-design build projects and P3 and increasing CAP with best value procurement projects

  • Focused on new project selection criteria

  • Selling Water & Mineral Services Group businesses to invest in our core civil construction and materials businesses

  • Exited and closed New York office

  • Developing home markets

  • New executive team making difficult decisions to return to profitability

  • Lowered SG&A and improved efficiencies by restructuring operating groups

  • Changed segments from end market focused to Construction and Materials

  • Continued investment in our Materials business to support our strong vertically integrated business

  • Built a strong cash and marketable securities balance providing flexibility in capital allocation

4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Granite Construction Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 21:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 111 M - -
Net income 2022 72,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 64,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 1 356 M 1 356 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,90 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-22.61%1 356
VINCI0.05%54 900
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED25.60%39 114
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.51%31 489
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED22.28%24 862
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.60%21 478