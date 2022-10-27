Advanced search
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Granite Construction Incorporated : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PU
Granite Plants and Personnel Earn 2022 CalCIMA Excellence in Safety Awards
BU
Granite Construction Incorporated : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/27/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Granite Construction

Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Safe Harbor

Any statements contained in this presentation that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, opportunities, targets, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic goals, home market strategy including building a home market in Texas, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, guidance, including 2022 revenue, SG&A as a percent of revenue, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA margin and capital expenditures and 2024 revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin and SG&A as a percent of revenue targets, objectives, Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP), and results, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "future," "outlook," "assumes," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "target," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "appears," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "guidance," "continue," and the negatives thereof or other comparable

terminology or by the context in which they are

made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, opportunities, targets, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic goals, home market strategy including building a home market in Texas, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, guidance, including 2022 revenue, SG&A as a percent of revenue, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA margin and capital expenditures and 2024 revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin and SG&A as a percent of revenue targets, objectives, CAP, and results. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks

and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q.

Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

© 2022 Granite Construction. All Rights Reserved.

2

Construction Segment Overview

  • Construction segment includes the Water Resources and Mineral Services divisions
  • Executing the plan - Focus on our home markets and strengthening vertical integration
  • Funding levels are high and markets have been resilient
  • Winding down ORP

© 2022 Granite Construction. All Rights Reserved.

3

Central Group, Texas Region Transformation -

Building a Home Market

  • Three recent highway project wins in Southwest Houston totaling ~$145 million o Growth market with healthy funding levels
    o Resilient pipeline of job opportunities
  • Growing Houston into a home market
  1. Targeted bidding strategy
  1. Diverse capability to meet demand
  1. Leveraging existing market presence (client and labor relationships)

© 2022 Granite Construction. All Rights Reserved.

4

Reshaping the Project Portfolio, Q3 CAP at $4.1B

Diverse

Procurement Type

3%

20%

Q3 44%

2020

33%

Bid Build

Best Value

Design Build

Other

1%

5%

Q3

51%

43%

2022

Geographically Balanced

Operating Groups

31%

26% Q3

2020

24%

19%

California

Mountain

Old Risk Portfolio Central

35%37%

Q3

2022

4%

24%

*Best value procurement work includes construction management/general contractor, construction management at -risk, and progressive design build projects.

© 2022 Granite Construction. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Granite Construction Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
