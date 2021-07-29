Granite Construction Incorporated : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results 07/29/2021 | 06:46am EDT Send by mail :

Q2 diluted net income per share of $1.14, Q2 adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.91 (1)

Strong project execution in the Old Risk Portfolio (2) with Q2 gross profit of $2.5 million

Cash and marketable securities of $404.0 million, debt of $339.9 million

Committed and Awarded Projects ("CAP") up $280.3 million for the same period year-over-year, and slightly down sequentially reflecting Old Risk Portfolio progression

Closed on the sale of an office building resulting in $40.8 million of proceeds and gain on sale of $29.7 million during the quarter Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Results Net income increased to $54.5 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the same period year-over-year. Adjusted net income(1), which excludes other costs(3), non-cash impairments of goodwill, transaction costs (4), gain on sale of property and amortization of debt discount related to our 2.75% convertible notes, totaled $42.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $19.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the same period year-over-year. Revenue increased 5.3% to $964.2 million compared to $915.8 million for the same period year-over-year.

Gross profit increased to $116.9 million compared to $88.3 million for the same period year-over-year.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $74.1 million or 7.7% of revenue, compared to $78.0 million or 8.5% of revenue for the same period year-over-year.

Diluted net income per share increased to $1.14 compared to $0.07 for the same period year-over-year.

Adjusted diluted net income per share increased to $0.91 compared to $0.41 for the same period year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $79.9 million, compared to $49.9 million for the same period year-over-year.

Committed and Awarded Projects (“CAP”) (5) totaled $4.4 billion, up $0.3 billion for the same period year-over-year, and down $6.6 million since the first quarter of 2021.

Cash and marketable securities increased $109.2 million to $404.0 million compared to $294.8 million for the same period year-over-year aided by a sale of a property during the quarter with proceeds of $40.8 million, while debt decreased $74.1 million to $339.9 million compared to $414.0 million for the same period year-over-year. "I am pleased with the performance of the business this quarter as we work through the Heavy Civil Operating Group Old Risk Portfolio," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and CEO. “Our second quarter adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.91 and adjusted EBITDA of $79.9 million were propelled by strong results from our vertically-integrated businesses in the California and Northwest Operating Groups. Public and private markets are robust, as is demonstrated by the increases in transportation CAP within the vertically-integrated groups and in both the water and specialty segments for the same period year-over-year. Our cash and balance sheet remain strong as we head into the second half of the year.” (1) Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted income (loss) per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.

(2) The Heavy Civil Operating Group Old Risk Portfolio includes projects with risk criteria that do not align with Granite's new project selection criteria for the Heavy Civil Operating Group.

(3) Other costs includes the settlement charge, legal and accounting investigation fees, integration expenses related to the acquisition of the Layne Christensen Company (“Layne”) and restructuring charges related to our Heavy Civil Operating Group.

(4) Transaction costs includes acquired intangible amortization expenses and acquisition related depreciation related to the acquisition of Layne and LiquiForce.

(5) CAP is comprised of unearned revenue and other awards, as well as awarded construction management/general contractor, construction manager at-risk, and progressive design build projects for which contract execution and funding is probable. Second Quarter 2021 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Transportation Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 525,235 $ 535,101 $ (9,866 ) (1.8 )% $ 876,264 $ 886,002 $ (9,738 ) (1.1 )% Gross profit 59,517 31,197 28,320 90.8 % 95,383 56,566 38,817 68.6 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 11.3 % 5.8 % 10.9 % 6.4 % June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Change - Quarter over Quarter June 30, 2020 Change - Year over Year Committed and Awarded Projects $ 2,894,115 $ 3,028,893 $ (134,778 ) (4.4 )% $ 3,251,646 $ (357,531 ) (11.0 )% Transportation revenue in the second quarter decreased year-over-year as increases driven by the strong performance in the vertically-integrated California and Northwest Operating Groups were offset by decreased revenue in the Heavy Civil Operating Group. Second quarter gross profit increased for the same period year-over-year primarily due to a decrease in losses in the Heavy Civil Group Old Risk Portfolio. In the second quarter, the Old Risk Portfolio recognized $115.7 million of revenue and gross profit of $2.5 million compared to revenue of $120.8 million and gross loss of ($35.4) million for the same period in the prior year. Despite an increase of $201.7 million in CAP in our vertically-integrated businesses for the same period year-over-year, segment CAP decreased $0.4 billion for the same period year-over-year to $2.9 billion as Heavy Civil Operating Group CAP decreased $566.2 million. Water Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 113,432 $ 109,724 $ 3,708 3.4 % $ 213,185 $ 211,381 $ 1,804 0.9 % Gross profit 10,563 12,579 (2,016 ) (16.0 )% 19,129 21,926 (2,797 ) (12.8 )% Gross profit as a percent of revenue 9.3 % 11.5 % 9.0 % 10.4 % June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Change - Quarter over Quarter June 30, 2020 Change - Year over Year Committed and Awarded Projects $ 531,858 $ 339,030 $ 192,828 56.9 % $ 232,133 $ 299,725 129.1 % Water revenue in the second quarter increased year-over-year driven by the continued recovery from the pandemic and strong demand for water supply and maintenance services amidst the western U.S. drought conditions. Gross profit during the quarter decreased primarily due to $5.3 million in write downs on a Heavy Civil Operating Group project in the close-out phase and a California Operating Group project. Segment CAP increased $299.7 million for the same period year-over-year to $531.9 million, reflecting strong backlog in the Water and Mineral Services Operating Group and the addition of the $160 million Leon Hurse Dam project within Heavy Civil Operating Group CAP. Specialty Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 200,271 $ 174,914 $ 25,357 14.5 % $ 355,945 $ 307,953 $ 47,992 15.6 % Gross profit 24,369 25,280 (911 ) (3.6 )% 41,694 14,561 27,133 186.3 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 12.2 % 14.5 % 11.7 % 4.7 % June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Change - Quarter over Quarter June 30, 2020 Change - Year over Year Committed and Awarded Projects $ 1,019,318 $ 1,083,971 $ (64,653 ) (6.0 )% $ 681,255 $ 338,063 49.6 % Specialty revenue in the second quarter increased for the same period year-over-year, led by recovery of mineral exploration within the mining industry in the Water and Mineral Services Operating Group and project progression of a federal site development project in the Heavy Civil Operating Group. Gross profit decreased as disputed work continued on a previously reported tunnel project. Segment CAP increased $338.1 million for the same period year-over-year to over $1.0 billion led by site development projects in our vertically-integrated California and Northwest Operating Groups and the addition of a previously reported tunnel project in the Midwest Operating Group. Materials Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 125,234 $ 96,032 $ 29,202 30.4 % $ 188,691 $ 146,362 $ 42,329 28.9 % Gross profit 22,497 19,287 3,210 16.6 % 24,058 19,089 4,969 26.0 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 18.0 % 20.1 % 12.7 % 13.0 % Materials revenue and gross profit in the second quarter increased year-over-year due to continued strong demand and higher volumes in both asphalt and aggregates in the vertically-integrated California and Northwest Operating Groups. Outlook The Company reaffirms our guidance for 2021: - Low- to mid-single digit revenue growth

- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.5% to 7.5% Conference Call Granite will conduct a conference call today, July 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast of the investor conference call on its Investor Relations website, https://investor.graniteconstruction.com. The investor conference call will also be available by calling 1-866-807-9684; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5415. An archive of the webcast will be available on Granite's Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through August 5, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10158812; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088. About Granite Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Forward-looking Statements Any statements contained in this news release that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, outcomes, outlook, guidance, backlog, Committed and Awarded Projects (“CAP”) and results, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “future,” “outlook,” “assumes,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “appears,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” "guidance" and the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology or by the context in which they are made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, outcomes, outlook, guidance, backlog, CAP and results. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason. GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 393,181 $ 436,136 $ 288,922 Receivables, net 646,940 540,812 596,922 Contract assets 194,483 164,939 191,919 Inventories 88,424 82,362 105,023 Equity in construction joint ventures 195,430 188,798 183,542 Other current assets 47,976 42,199 57,614 Total current assets 1,566,434 1,455,246 1,423,942 Property and equipment, net 517,143 527,016 540,053 Long-term marketable securities 10,850 5,200 5,896 Investments in affiliates 75,625 75,287 74,511 Goodwill 116,839 116,777 248,690 Right of use assets 59,219 62,256 72,244 Deferred income taxes, net 41,085 41,839 40,926 Other noncurrent assets 91,703 96,375 102,392 Total assets $ 2,478,898 $ 2,379,996 $ 2,508,654 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 8,709 $ 8,278 $ 8,253 Accounts payable 379,008 359,160 358,401 Contract liabilities 174,850 171,321 159,818 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 485,718 404,497 363,128 Total current liabilities 1,048,285 943,256 889,600 Long-term debt 331,222 330,522 405,770 Long-term lease liabilities 41,816 46,769 56,071 Deferred income taxes, net 3,166 3,155 3,335 Other long-term liabilities 66,167 64,684 63,118 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 45,818,719 shares as of June 30, 2021, 45,668,541 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 45,651,914 shares as of June 30, 2020 458 457 458 Additional paid-in capital 556,615 555,407 553,038 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,750 ) (5,035 ) (5,800 ) Retained earnings 401,061 424,835 520,025 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders’ equity 955,384 975,664 1,067,721 Non-controlling interests 32,858 15,946 23,039 Total equity 988,242 991,610 1,090,760 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,478,898 $ 2,379,996 $ 2,508,654 GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Transportation $ 525,235 $ 535,101 $ 876,264 $ 886,002 Water 113,432 109,724 213,185 211,381 Specialty 200,271 174,914 355,945 307,953 Materials 125,234 96,032 188,691 146,362 Total revenue 964,172 915,771 1,634,085 1,551,698 Cost of revenue Transportation 465,718 503,904 780,881 829,436 Water 102,869 97,145 194,056 189,455 Specialty 175,902 149,634 314,251 293,392 Materials 102,737 76,745 164,633 127,273 Total cost of revenue 847,226 827,428 1,453,821 1,439,556 Gross profit 116,946 88,343 180,264 112,142 Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,069 78,023 149,797 151,239 Non-cash impairment charges — — — 24,413 Other costs 5,953 13,659 81,788 18,824 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (31,636 ) (1,190 ) (34,190 ) (1,813 ) Operating income (loss) 68,560 (2,149 ) (17,131 ) (80,521 ) Other (income) expense Interest income (188 ) (767 ) (444 ) (2,058 ) Interest expense 5,507 6,549 10,888 11,543 Equity in income of affiliates, net (6,231 ) (2,016 ) (8,039 ) (2,062 ) Other (income) expense, net (1,894 ) (3,160 ) (3,124 ) 2,059 Total other (income) expense (2,806 ) 606 (719 ) 9,482 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 71,366 (2,755 ) (16,412 ) (90,003 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 15,619 (1,782 ) (6,836 ) (16,492 ) Net income (loss) 55,747 (973 ) (9,576 ) (73,511 ) Amount attributable to non-controlling interests (1,286 ) 4,378 (2,158 ) 11,546 Net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 54,461 $ 3,405 $ (11,734 ) $ (61,965 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 1.19 $ 0.07 $ (0.26 ) $ (1.36 ) Diluted $ 1.14 $ 0.07 $ (0.26 ) $ (1.36 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 45,798 45,620 45,748 45,570 Diluted 47,798 46,281 45,748 45,570 Dividends per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (9,576 ) $ (73,511 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 52,853 57,269 Amortization related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes 4,666 4,255 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (34,190 ) (1,813 ) Stock-based compensation 3,642 3,936 Equity in net (income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (6,972 ) 30,506 Net income from affiliates (8,039 ) (2,062 ) Non-cash impairment charges — 24,413 Other non-cash adjustments 1,483 1,832 Changes in assets and liabilities (34,871 ) (32,342 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (31,004 ) 12,483 Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (5,000 ) (4,996 ) Maturities of marketable securities — 10,000 Proceeds from called marketable securities — 20,000 Purchases of property and equipment (46,437 ) (52,236 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 48,517 7,278 Other investing activities, net 4,581 (1,453 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,661 (21,407 ) Financing activities Proceeds from debt — 50,000 Debt principal repayments (4,677 ) (4,212 ) Cash dividends paid (11,890 ) (11,842 ) Repurchases of common stock (2,497 ) (728 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 11,350 5,500 Distributions to non-controlling partners (5,836 ) (7,860 ) Other financing activities, net (62 ) 392 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,612 ) 31,250 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42,955 ) 22,326 Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 and $5,835 in restricted cash at beginning of period 437,648 268,108 Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 in restricted cash at end of both periods $ 394,693 $ 290,434 Non-GAAP Financial Information The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin non-GAAP measures to indicate the impact of: Other costs which includes the settlement charge, legal and accounting investigation fees, integration expenses related to the acquisition of Layne and restructuring charges related to our Heavy Civil Operating Group;

Non-cash impairments related to goodwill and investments in affiliates in 2020; and

Gain on sale of a property. We provide adjusted net income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock, and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following: Other costs which includes the settlement charge, legal and accounting investigation fees, integration expenses related to the acquisition of the Layne and restructuring charges related to our Heavy Civil Operating Group;

Non-cash impairments related to goodwill and investments in affiliates in 2020;

Gain on sale of a property;

Transaction costs which includes acquired intangible amortization expenses and acquisition related depreciation related to the acquisition of Layne and LiquiForce;

Amortization of debt discount related to our 2.75% convertible notes; and

The impact of the purchased equity derivative instrument which offsets any potential- dilution from the 2.75% convertible notes above the $31.47 conversion price up to a share price of $53.44. Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because the timing and amount of the excluded items are unreasonably difficult to fully and accurately estimate. GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 54,461 $ 3,405 $ (11,734 ) $ (61,965 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(2) 28,272 28,822 52,853 57,269 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 15,619 (1,782 ) (6,836 ) (16,492 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 5,319 5,782 10,444 9,485 EBITDA(1) $ 103,671 $ 36,227 $ 44,727 $ (11,703 ) EBITDA margin(1)(3) 10.8 % 4.0 % 2.7 % -0.8 % Other costs $ 5,953 $ 13,659 $ 81,788 $ 18,824 Non-cash impairment charges — — — 24,413 Gain on sale of property (29,688 ) — (29,688 ) — Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 79,936 $ 49,886 $ 96,827 $ 31,534 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(3) 8.3 % 5.4 % 5.9 % 2.0 % (1) We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of other costs, non-cash impairment charges, and a gain on sale of property.

(2) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations of Granite Construction Incorporated.

(3) Represents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $1.0 billion and $0.9 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.6 billion for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 71,366 $ (2,755 ) $ (16,412 ) $ (90,003 ) Other costs 5,953 13,659 81,788 18,824 Non-cash impairment charges — — — 24,413 Transaction costs 5,516 5,874 10,766 11,788 Amortization of debt discount 1,753 1,642 3,468 3,249 Gain on sale of property (29,688 ) — (29,688 ) — Adjusted income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 54,900 $ 18,420 $ 49,922 $ (31,729 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 15,619 $ (1,782 ) $ (6,836 ) $ (16,492 ) Tax effect of adjusting items (1) (4,281 ) 5,506 17,247 8,804 Adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 11,338 $ 3,724 $ 10,411 $ (7,688 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 54,461 $ 3,405 $ (11,734 ) $ (61,965 ) After-tax adjusting items (12,185 ) 15,669 49,087 49,470 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 42,276 $ 19,074 $ 37,353 $ (12,495 ) Diluted weighted average shares of common stock 47,798 46,281 45,748 45,570 Add: dilutive effect of restricted stock units and 2.75% Convertible Notes (2) - - 1,569 - Less: 2.75% Convertible Notes dilutive effect (3) (1,546 ) - (1,066 ) - Adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock 46,252 46,281 46,251 45,570 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.14 $ 0.07 $ (0.26 ) $ (1.36 ) After-tax adjusting items per share attributable to common shareholders (0.23 ) 0.34 1.07 1.09 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.91 $ 0.41 $ 0.81 $ (0.27 ) (1) The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using the Company’s estimated annual statutory tax rate.

(2) Represents the dilutive effect on adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of 503,000 shares related to restricted stock units and 1,066,000 shares related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes potentially converting into shares.

(3) When calculating diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders, U.S. GAAP requires that we include potential share dilution from the 2.75% Convertible Notes when our average share price during the period is above the conversion price of $31.47. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, our average share price was above the conversion price resulting in accounting dilution under U.S. GAAP of 1,546,000 and 1,066,000 shares, respectively. For the purposes of calculating adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders, the dilutive effect from the 2.75% convertible notes is removed to reflect the impact of the purchased equity derivative instrument which offsets any potential share dilution from the 2.75% Convertible Notes above the $31.47 conversion price up to a share price of $53.44. The average share price did not exceed $53.44 in any period. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005235/en/

