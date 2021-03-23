Log in
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

GVA
Granite Construction Incorporated : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

03/23/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its Investor Relations website, investor.graniteconstruction.com. The live call is available by calling 1-866-807-9684; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5415. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through April 6, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10153446; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 439 M - -
Net income 2020 93,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 1,39%
Capitalization 1 704 M 1 704 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,00 $
Last Close Price 37,30 $
Spread / Highest target -30,3%
Spread / Average Target -30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyle T. Larkin President & Chief Executive Officer
Elizabeth L. Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Craig Hall Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED44.66%1 855
VINCI6.98%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.62%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.10%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.01%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.77%19 635
