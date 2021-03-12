Log in
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
Granite Construction Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/12/2021
Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 439 M - -
Net income 2020 93,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 1 826 M 1 826 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyle T. Larkin President & Chief Executive Officer
Elizabeth L. Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Craig Hall Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
