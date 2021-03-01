Log in
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
Granite Construction Incorporated :  Granite Wins 32 National Awards for Quality in Asphalt Paving

03/01/2021
Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded 32 quality in construction awards for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). The awards were presented at the association’s virtual 66th annual meeting.

Granite was recognized for their work on following projects:

  • 2020 Pavement Maintenance Overlay, Everett
  • 8749-2019 Local Streets Resurfacing (South)
  • AMATS: Post Rd 3rd Ave to Reeve Blvd Pavement Preservation
  • ANC Postmark Dr Pavement Repairs 2020
  • Astoria Airport Taxiway A West Improvements
  • City of Reno, Ambassador Drive
  • Clark County 2020 HMA Overlays
  • Commercial Drive Surface Rehabilitation
  • County of Santa Barbara Thomas Fire Road Repairs
  • East Smith Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project, Hannegan Road to SR-542
  • Fireweed Lane: Seward to Spenard Pavement Preservation
  • FY 19 Road Recovery, Rehabilitation Package 2
  • Gloria, Iverson, Johnson Canyon Road Reconstruction
  • Highway 1 Santa Cruz CAPM Project
  • Hwy 1 Pudding Creek to Wages Creek Bridge
  • Hwy 152 Gilroy
  • La Quinta Village Complete Streets-City Project
  • Lynnwood 2020 Pavement Preservation
  • Minden Airport Taxiway Z
  • Monterey Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation
  • NDOT 3745, Silver Spring US50
  • Rte 33 and 198 HMA and RHMA Overlay
  • Seward Highway, MP 114 to Dimond Blvd Pavement Preservation
  • Seward Highway, MP 75-90 Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Phase 1
  • SR 150, Samak to Soapstone
  • SR-138, I-80 to Grantsville
  • SR-190, MP 8 to Brighton Ski Resort
  • SR-32, Peoa to Wanship
  • SR-65, SR-66, Preservation, Morgan
  • Ukiah Airport
  • US 2, Bickford to Goldbar
  • US-89, SR-203 to 40th Street

“It’s an honor that 32 of our projects have been recognized by NAPA,” said Jim Radich, Granite executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We strive for excellence through planning and execution every day and these awards are a tribute to the high standards our teams set for themselves.”

“For the second year in a row we’ve hit a record number of quality in construction awards at Granite,” stated Scott West, Granite vice president of quality management. “We strive to be consistent and reliable when executing work without compromising any element including safety and quality, and I’m proud of our teams for making those goals a reality.”

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a quality in construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2020 NAPA Chairman James Winford. “Earning the quality in construction award demonstrates that Granite has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

About NAPA
The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as members, was founded in 1955.

About Granite
Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
