  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Granite Construction Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
Granite Construction Incorporated : Highway Realignment Project Wins 2021 Construction Risk Partners Build America Award

06/02/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Granite (NYSE:GVA) has received the 2021 Construction Risk Partners Build America Award in the Marvin M. Black Partnering Excellence category from Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) for the $133 million SR 99 CMGC Realignment Project in Fresno, California. It has also been nominated for the Construction Risk Partners Build America Grand Award.

The Build America awards honor AGC members who build the nation's most impressive construction projects across building, highway and transportation, utility infrastructure, and federal and heavy divisions. The Marvin M. Black Partnering Excellence Construction Risk Partners Build America Award, inspired by AGC's past president Marvin M. Black, recognizes contractors for their excellence in signing a formal partnering charter, achieving a common goal, honoring all stakeholders, resolving conflict, improving project communications with all audiences, and incorporating team-building activities.

The SR 99 CMGC Realignment Project is part of the Caltrans/California High-Speed Rail Authority’s corridor of projects between Merced and Fresno. The project successfully realigned two miles of SR 99, demolished and reconstructed the Clinton interchange, rebuilt structures over SR 99 and the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) tracks, installed long-life pavement, constructed 17 retaining walls, and relocated multiple utilities. Granite reconfigured an interchange, overhead structures, and infrastructure to accommodate the high-speed rail system between the existing freeway and the UPRR, all while keeping the lanes of SR 99 open to traffic.

"Being recognized for doing the work you love is the icing on the cake," said Granite Project Executive George Delano. "This project is a testament to what can be achieved when the owner, contractor, subcontractors, local stakeholders, and public all work together. The project team not only finished on time and on budget, but also excelled in safety, quality, community outreach, and teamwork."

The award will be presented at the AGC's annual Convention this September in Orlando.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 700 M - -
Net income 2021 17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 105x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 1 866 M 1 866 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,00 $
Last Close Price 41,32 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyle T. Larkin President & Chief Executive Officer
Elizabeth L. Curtis EVP & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Craig Hall Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED51.10%1 892
VINCI15.49%64 161
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.61%32 290
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.82%28 432
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.08%21 693
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 439