Granite Construction Incorporated : Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Companies Have Shared more than 1,400+ Actions That They Are Taking to Advance Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace Coalition Expands Reach and Impact into the Business Community

Granite Construction has joined the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of nearly 2,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Kyle Larkin is committing himself and Granite to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“By signing on to this commitment, Granite is putting our inclusion core value into practice and pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion,” stated Kyle Larkin, Granite President and CEO. The collective of nearly 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400+ best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

“Diversity and inclusion are challenging issues to navigate, but avoiding these issues is not the right answer,” said Granite VP of Inclusive Diversity Jorge Quezada. “We need to engage in constructive conversations about our differences. I am proud that Granite, by joining CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, is demonstrating a commitment to creating a work environment where all employees can openly share perspectives and address challenges.”

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

Granite is one of largest diversified general contractors and construction materials producers in the United States. By joining together with other leading companies to tackle this critical societal issue, we hope to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces in the construction industry.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,400+ best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

