Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Incorporated    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Construction Incorporated : Receives 68 Diamond Commendations From NAPA

03/01/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite is the recipient of three Diamond Paving Commendations, seven 2020 Diamond Achievement Commendations, 27 Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendations, and 31 Diamond Quality Commendations from the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). All commendations are part of the Diamond Commendation Program, a nationally recognized program that outlines best practices for asphalt plant operations, asphalt production, paving, and asphalt terminal operations. The award recipients were recognized at NAPA’s virtual 66th annual meeting.

Designed to recognize exceptional paving crews, the Diamond Paving Commendation is based on the training of supervisors and crew members, use of best practices in paving, and compliance.

The Diamond Achievement Commendation emphasizes continuous improvement and covers operations in a manufacturing plant and around a plant’s site. Factors include its appearance, operations, environmental practices, safety, permitting and regulatory compliance, and community relations.

Areas evaluated for the Diamond Quality Commendation are grading quality management, recycled asphalt pavement (RAP) and aggregate handling, asphalt storage, drying and mixing, air quality, truck scales, silos, and control rooms.

“This recognition from NAPA means a lot to us,” said Brad Estes, Granite vice president of construction materials. “Our teams work hard to ensure we are following best practices in order to provide the best value for our customers.”

The Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendation is an expanded level of the Diamond Achievement Commendation which evaluates the social, economic, and environmental efforts of an asphalt facility and how it puts sustainability and community engagement principles into action.

“We are proud that our efforts in environmental stewardship are being recognized,” commented Raven Adams, Granite sustainability specialist. “We are always seeking new and innovative ways to use products, processes, and methodologies that save energy, conserve natural resources, and accomplish more with fewer environmental impacts.”

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as members, was founded in 1955.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:31pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  :  Granite Wins 32 National Awards for Qualit..
BU
05:31pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Receives 68 Diamond Commendations From NAPA
BU
02/25GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF..
AQ
02/25GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
02/25GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
02/22GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Announces Timing of Q3 2020 Earnings Releas..
BU
02/22GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF..
AQ
02/19GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Swings to 2019 Loss, Revenue Rises; Delays ..
MT
02/19GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-R..
AQ
02/19GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 538 M - -
Net income 2020 93,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 72,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 1 570 M 1 570 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,50 $
Last Close Price 34,38 $
Spread / Highest target -41,8%
Spread / Average Target -54,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyle T. Larkin President & Chief Executive Officer
Elizabeth L. Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Craig Hall Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED28.72%1 570
VINCI SA5.75%58 824
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.81%32 739
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.39%27 340
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 187
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.67%18 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ