GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Construction Incorporated : Vice President of Labor Relations Steve Clark Named United Contractors Foundation Award Recipient

03/19/2021 | 03:55pm EDT
The United Contractors (UCON), a California union-affiliated contractors trade association, has selected Granite Vice President of Labor Relations Steve Clark as the recipient of the 2020 UCON Foundation Award. Recipients of the Foundation Award serve at the highest level of UCON and the construction industry and have taken on the broadest responsibility for their industry brothers and sisters. In 1986 Steve's father, Robert Clark, received the Impact Award, formerly known as the We Dig California Award.


'UCON is a platform for industry influence. It is the willing leaders like Steve, and empowering companies like Granite that enable us to all move mountains,' said UCON CEO Mark Breslin of the announcement.


As a 30-year veteran of the construction industry, Steve leads the Granite Labor Relations team with unique experience gained from the union, employer, and association perspective, in addition to a deep knowledge of diverse crafts and industries. As UCON president, Steve led them in their key role to classify the transportation industry as essential, allowing the construction industry to maintain safe operations in the face of COVID-19.
'Being selected for this award is an honor, and it is doubly sweet to receive the same award as my mentor and father, Robert Clark,' said Clark. 'Being recognized for leading this organization that continues to build strong relationships between union partners and the construction companies, is recognition of my life's work. I also need to thank Granite, in particular, my team, without whom I could not have received this prestigious award.'
Please join us in offering Steve our congratulations on this achievement!

About United Contractors
UCON is the leading union-affiliated contractors trade association in the state of California, representing heavy civil engineering companies of all sizes. These companies perform critical infrastructure work including grading, paving, utility, bridge, pipeline, power, water, transit rail, airport, and more.
UCON is a full-service association, well recognized for providing member firms with unparalleled services in labor representation, lobbying & government advocacy for market expansion, industry-specific training & education programs, relationship building & networking, legal referral programs, and regulatory & safety services.

Disclaimer

Granite Construction Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 19:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
