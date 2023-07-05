By Sabela Ojea

Granite Construction said Wednesday it has won a $48 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract to reduce flood risks and damages in Wharton, Texas.

Under the contract, the construction company will build four strategically located levee reaches, five interior gravity sump areas and storm sewer relief systems along the Colorado River.

The company will also work to improve the state of pavement in the city, which has historically suffered from flooding due to its proximity to the Colorado River.

