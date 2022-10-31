Granite Construction to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced that Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on November 10, 2022 at 8:30AM Central Time. Mr. Larkin with meet with investors following the presentation. The presentation slides will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at 8:00AM Central Time on November 10, 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005568/en/