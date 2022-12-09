Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
35.73 USD   -2.00%
04:46pGranite Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12/07Granite Construction Secures Contract for $14 Million Traffic Flow Improvement Project in California
MT
12/06Granite Secures Approximately $14 million CMGC Traffic Flow Improvement Project
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend

12/09/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2022, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
04:46pGranite Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12/07Granite Construction Secures Contract for $14 Million Traffic Flow Improvement Project ..
MT
12/06Granite Secures Approximately $14 million CMGC Traffic Flow Improvement Project
BU
12/06Granite Secures CMGC Traffic Flow Improvement Project
CI
11/22Kyle Larkin Appointed to National Asphalt Pavement Association Board of Directors
BU
11/22Granite's alaska region receives agc conocophillips excellence in safety award
AQ
11/22Jim Radich Appointed to American Road & Transportation Builders Association Board of Di..
BU
11/21Granite's Alaska Region Receives AGC ConocoPhillips Excellence in Safety Award
BU
11/21Granite Brought in for Preconstruction Services on Albion River Bridge CMGC Project
BU
11/21Granite Construction Incorporated Brought in for Preconstruction Services on Albion Riv..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 208 M - -
Net income 2022 73,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 1 594 M 1 594 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 36,46 $
Average target price 44,75 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-8.09%1 594
VINCI5.41%58 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.68%36 995
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.80%35 520
QUANTA SERVICES31.09%21 479
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.18%20 622