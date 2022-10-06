Advanced search
Granite Joins the US Green Building Council

10/06/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has joined the US Green Building Council (USGBC), a membership based non-profit with the mission “to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built, and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life.” Granite’s work aligns with that mission by creating value for shareholders by satisfying society's need for mobility, power, water, and essential services that sustain living conditions and improve quality of life. Granite joined USGBC as a Silver level member.

“One of our strategic goals is to participate in the advancement of industry-wide sustainable construction practices,” explained Granite CEO Kyle Larkin. “Joining the US Green Building Council demonstrates our support of efforts to improve sustainability more broadly in the built environment.”

“We recognize that the infrastructure solutions we provide are part of greater communities, and advancing sustainable construction practices in all aspects—from construction materials, infrastructure, and buildings—is critical to improve quality of life in those communities,” Sustainability Manager Raven Adams added.

“USGBC’s work is powered by its members who are a diverse group of green building advocates from across the globe,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “By becoming a USGBC member, Granite is demonstrating its commitment to green buildings and sustainability. We look forward to working with Granite and continuing our mission to push green buildings into the mainstream and build healthier and more sustainable communities.”

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


