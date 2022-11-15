Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
35.15 USD   +5.40%
04:33pGranite Joint Venture Continues to Win Contracts for Major Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Sacramento
BU
11/04Granite Construction Secures $30 Million Construction Contract
MT
11/03Granite Furthers Relationship with DHS and USCG Through Strategic Pacific Northwest Win
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Joint Venture Continues to Win Contracts for Major Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Sacramento

11/15/2022 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that the American River Constructors (ARC) joint venture team comprised of Granite and California Engineering Contractors has been awarded another contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the American River Bridge Rehabilitation Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) project in Sacramento, California. A CM/GC Preconstruction Service contract has been underway since January 2021 and will be complete by the end of 2022. In addition, two child contracts totalling $20 million have been executed for access, clearing, and steel piling and girder procurement. The newest contract is a $50 million child project to construct the substructure for the bridge widening, and started construction in June.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006308/en/

Granite's Construction Manager General Contractor (CMGC) project at the American River Bridge. (Photo: Business Wire)

Granite's Construction Manager General Contractor (CMGC) project at the American River Bridge. (Photo: Business Wire)

The American River Bridge, located on State Route 51 from post mile 2.0 to 3.5, is a six-lane multi-span bridge constructed in 1954 and widened in 1965. The rehabilitation project will replace the bridge deck, protect the abutments and piers from scour, and provide a multimodal connection between downtown and eastern Sacramento. The scope of work includes the removal and replacement of the existing concrete deck and steel girder post-tensioning systems in spans one and two, and the widening of the bridge to accommodate traffic during construction. ARC will also construct a class 1 bike path along the bridge that will connect to existing bike trails.

“The Caltrans/ARC Project Team has come together very quickly as a world class team, and has done an amazing job of working together to design and deliver these child projects,” said George Delano, Granite project executive. “This Team has accomplished the nearly impossible task of addressing all regulatory and environmental permitting issues to allow a June 2022 construction start in the floodplain. The communication, collaboration, and responsiveness with the various permitting agencies have been the key to that success.”

CM/GC procurement includes the contractor during the design and planning phases and offers a lower risk profile for both the contractor and the owner while increasing the overall value to project stakeholders. This process is designed to promote collaboration and to solicit value-adding feedback from the contractor.

Preconstruction is underway and construction is expected to conclude in December 2025.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
04:33pGranite Joint Venture Continues to Win Contracts for Major Bridge Rehabilitation Projec..
BU
11/04Granite Construction Secures $30 Million Construction Contract
MT
11/03Granite Furthers Relationship with DHS and USCG Through Strategic Pacific Northwest Win
BU
11/03Granite Furthers Relationship with DHS and USCG Through Strategic Pacific Northwest Win
CI
10/31Granite Construction to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/27GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
10/27Granite Construction Incorporated : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PU
10/27Granite Plants and Personnel Earn 2022 CalCIMA Excellence in Safety Awards
BU
10/27Transcript : Granite Construction Incorporated, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27..
CI
10/27Granite Construction's Q3 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 208 M - -
Net income 2022 73,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 1 458 M 1 458 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 33,35 $
Average target price 44,75 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-13.07%1 458
VINCI2.40%55 475
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.32%34 692
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.40%31 370
QUANTA SERVICES24.01%20 319
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.94%18 655