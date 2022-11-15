Granite Joint Venture Continues to Win Contracts for Major Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Sacramento

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that the American River Constructors (ARC) joint venture team comprised of Granite and California Engineering Contractors has been awarded another contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the American River Bridge Rehabilitation Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) project in Sacramento, California. A CM/GC Preconstruction Service contract has been underway since January 2021 and will be complete by the end of 2022. In addition, two child contracts totalling $20 million have been executed for access, clearing, and steel piling and girder procurement. The newest contract is a $50 million child project to construct the substructure for the bridge widening, and started construction in June.

The American River Bridge, located on State Route 51 from post mile 2.0 to 3.5, is a six-lane multi-span bridge constructed in 1954 and widened in 1965. The rehabilitation project will replace the bridge deck, protect the abutments and piers from scour, and provide a multimodal connection between downtown and eastern Sacramento. The scope of work includes the removal and replacement of the existing concrete deck and steel girder post-tensioning systems in spans one and two, and the widening of the bridge to accommodate traffic during construction. ARC will also construct a class 1 bike path along the bridge that will connect to existing bike trails.

“The Caltrans/ARC Project Team has come together very quickly as a world class team, and has done an amazing job of working together to design and deliver these child projects,” said George Delano, Granite project executive. “This Team has accomplished the nearly impossible task of addressing all regulatory and environmental permitting issues to allow a June 2022 construction start in the floodplain. The communication, collaboration, and responsiveness with the various permitting agencies have been the key to that success.”

CM/GC procurement includes the contractor during the design and planning phases and offers a lower risk profile for both the contractor and the owner while increasing the overall value to project stakeholders. This process is designed to promote collaboration and to solicit value-adding feedback from the contractor.

Preconstruction is underway and construction is expected to conclude in December 2025.

