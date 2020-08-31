Granite : Project Wins Association of Municipalities of Ontario Gas Tax Award

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is pleased to announce a Granite Inliner project, the Stamford Interceptor Trunk Sanitary Sewer Phase 1 Project for the Region of Niagara, Ontario, has been awarded the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Gas Tax Award. The AMO Gas Tax Award recognizes excellence in the use of federal Gas Funds. The Niagara Region was presented this award for their investment of federal Gas Tax funding in an innovative sewer rehabilitation project in the City of Niagara Falls.

The Stamford Interceptor Trunk Sanitary Sewer Phase 1 Project was completed by LiquiForce, Granite Inliner’s Canadian-based rehabilitation services company, using a no-dig trenchless pipeline rehabilitation technology, also known as cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining. CIPP extends the life of hydraulically adequate sewers at lower cost than excavating and replacing sewers in the streets and is less disruptive to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during construction while minimizing the environmental impact.

LiquiForce rehabilitated 7,600 feet (2,300 meters) of new and existing 42-inch (1,050-millimeter) and 48-inch (1,200-millimeter) diameter sanitary sewer main and 23 manholes bypassing the entire system including three pumping stations.

The Honorable Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, addressed the Federal Gas Tax Awards ceremony, praising Niagara Region’s “very impressive work.”

“Congratulations to this year’s winner, Niagara Region,” said Minister McKenna. “You combined innovation and environmentally-friendly engineering and supported long-term planning with your sewer pipeline project. And you did a great job keeping the impact on the busy Niagara Falls tourism sector minimal.”

“It’s great to get recognition for the innovation that went into this project,” said Niagara Region Regional Chair, Jim Bradley. “The federal Gas Tax Fund played a very big role in making this happen.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Granite Inliner

Granite Inliner is one of the nation’s largest cured-in-place pipe and trenchless pipe providers, and offers sustainable pipeline rehabilitation services to both public and private sectors. Granite Inliner installs safe, cost-effective, and long-term solutions for aging water, wastewater and sewer infrastructure needs. In June 2018, they became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

About LiquiForce

LiquiForce is a leader in no-dig trenchless pipeline rehabilitation services for water and wastewater pipeline systems, and have offices in both Canada and the United States. Services include complete pipeline system inspection, assessment, rehabilitation and maintenance. In June 2018, LiquiForce became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

About Liner Products

Supplying more than 40 million feet of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liner since 1999, Liner Products has a strong legacy of being a trusted source and top supplier of high-performance pipe lining tubes and material throughout North America. In June 2018, Liner Products became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction, Inc.

About AMO

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

