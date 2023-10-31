Q3 revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $1.1 billion Q3 diluted EPS of $1.13 and adjusted diluted EPS (1) of $1.69 Operating cash flow increased $153 million sequentially Record Committed and Awarded Projects ("CAP") (2) of $5.6 billion, a sequential increase of $147 million and year-over-year increase of $1.5 billion 2023 guidance and 2024 targets unchanged

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net income totaled $58 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $69 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income (1) totaled $75 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income (1) of $57 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increased $108 million to $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion for the same period in the prior year. Both Construction and Materials segments posted year-over-year increases with the California and Mountain Groups up 15% and 11%, respectively, as well as a slight increase in revenue in the Central Group.

Gross profit increased $52 million to $167 million compared to $115 million for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $13 million to $75 million, or 6.7% of revenue, compared to $62 million, or 6.1% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to $11 million of additional incentive compensation expense year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $124 million, compared to $91 million for the same period in the prior year.

"I am pleased with our third quarter performance,” said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. “These results demonstrate the strong progress we are making towards the goals identified in our strategic plan that we introduced just over two years ago. We have built record CAP while also de-risking our project portfolio by focusing on best value projects. During this same time, we have also bolstered our materials business through both greenfield and bolt-on investments, and we improved segment margins. We are growing revenue and increasing adjusted EBITDA margin and believe we are on track to reach our 2024 financial targets.”

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Results

Net income totaled $18 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $61 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income (1) totaled $103 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income (1) of $79 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increased $63 million to $2.58 billion compared to $2.51 billion for the same period in the prior year.

Gross profit increased $29 million to $302 million compared to $273 million for the same period in the prior year.

SG&A expenses were $212 million, or 8.3% of revenue, compared to $192 million, or 7.6% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher incentive compensation and non-qualified deferred compensation expenses in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $195 million compared to $160 million for the same period in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables. (2) CAP is comprised of revenue we expect to record in the future on executed contracts, including 100% of our consolidated joint venture contracts and our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture contracts, as well as the general construction portion of construction manager/general contractor, construction manager/at risk and progressive design build contracts to the extent contract execution and funding is probable.

Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Construction Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 As Restated Change 2023 As Restated Change 2022 2022 Revenue $ 945,698 $ 847,371 $ 98,327 11.6 % $ 2,198,527 $ 2,138,858 $ 59,669 2.8 % Gross profit $ 137,162 $ 93,017 $ 44,145 47.5 % $ 253,021 $ 231,748 $ 21,273 9.2 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 14.5 % 11.0 % 11.5 % 10.8 %

Committed and

Awarded Projects September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 Change - Quarter over

Quarter September

30, 2022 Change - Year over Year California $ 2,345,294 $ 2,345,611 $ (317 ) — % $ 1,552,939 $ 792,355 51.0 % Central 1,811,426 1,599,538 211,888 13.2 % 1,527,112 284,314 18.6 % Mountain 1,427,803 1,492,439 (64,636 ) (4.3 %) 996,685 431,118 43.3 % Total $ 5,584,523 $ 5,437,588 $ 146,935 2.7 % $ 4,076,736 $ 1,507,787 37.0 %

Revenue in the third quarter increased 12% year-over-year. This increase overcame a weather-related slow start to the year and resulted in a revenue increase of 3% for the nine-months-ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in the prior year. The year-over-year revenue increase in the quarter was driven by strong performances by the California and Mountain Groups, which increased revenue by 21% and 12%, respectively. Central Group revenue was flat compared to the same period in the prior year as newer projects ramp up and replace several large projects that are nearing completion.

Gross profit and gross profit margin during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased over the same periods in the prior year despite the negative impact of the I-64 High Rise Bridge Project in Virginia, which reduced gross profit in the third quarter by $8 million, and after non-controlling interest by $4 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the impact to gross profit from the project was $40 million and the impact after non-controlling interest was $20 million. Final completion for the project is expected in the fourth quarter.

CAP increased $147 million sequentially and $1.5 billion year-over-year. Both public and private markets continue to be strong and contribute to our record CAP as of the end of the quarter. With the current market environment, we believe there are substantial opportunities to build CAP in the fourth quarter and into 2024.

Materials Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 171,122 $ 161,539 $ 9,583 5.9 % $ 376,913 $ 373,185 $ 3,728 1.0 % Gross profit $ 29,481 $ 22,038 $ 7,443 33.8 % $ 49,067 $ 40,965 $ 8,102 19.8 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 17.2 % 13.6 % 13.0 % 11.0 %

Materials revenue and gross profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased compared to the same periods of the prior year driven by higher asphalt and aggregate sales prices. Additionally, in 2023, oil and energy costs have normalized compared to the significant inflation in 2022 which negatively impacted materials gross profit margin in the prior year.

Outlook

Our guidance for 2023 is unchanged as noted below:

Revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 7.5% to 8.5%

SG&A expense in the range of 8.0% to 8.5% of revenue

Mid-20s effective tax rate for adjusted net income

Capital expenditures of approximately $120 million

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because the Company cannot predict with a reasonable degree of certainty and without unreasonable efforts certain excluded items that are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Conference Call

Granite will conduct a conference call today, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time/11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast of the investor conference call on its Investor Relations website, https://investor.graniteconstruction.com. The investor conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-328-5503; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5472. An archive of the webcast will be available on Granite's Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through November 7, 2023, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 5819938; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements contained in this news release that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, opportunities, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, 2023 fiscal year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, SG&A expense, effective tax rate, and capital expenditures, 2024 targets unchanged, Committed and Awarded Projects (“CAP”), results, our belief that we are on track to reach our 2024 financial targets, the final completion of the I-64 project is expected in the fourth quarter and our belief that there are substantial opportunities to continue to build CAP in the fourth quarter and into 2024 constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “future,” “outlook,” “assumes,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “appears,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” "guidance" and the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology or by the context in which they are made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, opportunities, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, 2023 fiscal year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, SG&A expense, effective tax rate, and capital expenditures, 2024 targets unchanged, CAP, results, our belief that we are on track to reach our 2024 financial targets, the final completion of the I-64 project is expected in the fourth quarter and our belief that there are substantial opportunities to continue to build CAP in the fourth quarter and into 2024. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 292,124 $ 293,991 Short-term marketable securities 31,278 39,374 Receivables, net 743,091 463,987 Contract assets 282,280 241,916 Inventories 92,131 86,809 Equity in construction joint ventures 206,669 183,808 Other current assets 47,477 37,411 Total current assets 1,695,050 1,347,296 Property and equipment, net 569,722 509,210 Long-term marketable securities 5,750 26,569 Investments in affiliates 91,101 80,725 Goodwill 74,264 73,703 Right of use assets 56,874 49,079 Deferred income taxes, net 29,043 22,208 Other noncurrent assets 58,517 59,143 Total assets $ 2,580,321 $ 2,167,933 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,475 $ 1,447 Accounts payable 477,031 334,392 Contract liabilities 221,983 173,286 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 355,987 288,469 Total current liabilities 1,056,476 797,594 Long-term debt 403,785 286,934 Long-term lease liabilities 42,198 32,170 Deferred income taxes, net 3,812 1,891 Other long-term liabilities 67,473 64,199 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 43,926,576 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 43,743,907 shares as of December 31, 2022 439 437 Additional paid-in capital 472,379 470,407 Accumulated other comprehensive income 894 788 Retained earnings 481,636 481,384 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders’ equity 955,348 953,016 Non-controlling interests 51,229 32,129 Total equity 1,006,577 985,145 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,580,321 $ 2,167,933

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 As Restated(1) 2023 As Restated(1) 2022 2022 Revenue Construction $ 945,698 $ 847,371 $ 2,198,527 $ 2,138,858 Materials 171,122 161,539 376,913 373,185 Total revenue 1,116,820 1,008,910 2,575,440 2,512,043 Cost of revenue Construction 808,536 754,354 1,945,506 1,907,110 Materials 141,641 139,501 327,846 332,220 Total cost of revenue 950,177 893,855 2,273,352 2,239,330 Gross profit 166,643 115,055 302,088 272,713 Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,794 61,795 212,479 192,036 Other costs, net 19,843 (490 ) 37,973 22,401 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (1,812 ) (949 ) (7,793 ) (10,462 ) Operating income 73,818 54,699 59,429 68,738 Other (income) expense Loss on debt extinguishment — — 51,052 — Interest income (4,293 ) (1,894 ) (11,287 ) (3,246 ) Interest expense 4,877 2,519 11,899 10,003 Equity in income of affiliates, net (7,147 ) (3,491 ) (19,378 ) (9,656 ) Other (income) expense, net 462 77 (2,713 ) 4,646 Total other (income) expense, net (6,101 ) (2,789 ) 29,573 1,747 Income before income taxes 79,919 57,488 29,856 66,991 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 22,423 (7,710 ) 21,978 7,310 Net income 57,496 65,198 7,878 59,681 Amount attributable to non-controlling interests 128 4,104 9,723 1,569 Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 57,624 $ 69,302 $ 17,601 $ 61,250 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.31 $ 1.58 $ 0.40 $ 1.37 Diluted $ 1.13 $ 1.36 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,924 43,973 43,861 44,739 Diluted 53,612 51,863 44,447 52,613

(1) As previously disclosed in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2023, the restatement of our unaudited quarterly financial information for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2022 was necessary.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 As Restated 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 7,878 $ 59,681 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 65,298 61,714 Amortization related to long-term debt 1,689 1,901 Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment 51,052 — Gain on sale of business — (3,278 ) Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (7,793 ) (10,462 ) Deferred income taxes 1,542 (17,819 ) Stock-based compensation 8,630 6,151 Equity in net (income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (4,535 ) 25,066 Net income from affiliates (19,378 ) (9,656 ) Other non-cash adjustments 5,659 38 Changes in assets and liabilities (75,844 ) (127,967 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 34,198 $ (14,631 ) Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (9,740 ) (59,810 ) Maturities of marketable securities 40,000 15,000 Purchases of property and equipment (108,963 ) (97,753 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 14,613 21,110 Proceeds from company owned life insurance 1,545 — Proceeds from the sale of business — 142,571 Acquisition of business (26,933 ) — Issuance of notes receivable — (7,560 ) Collection of notes receivable 208 316 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (89,270 ) $ 13,874 Financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 55,000 50,000 Debt principal repayments (304,851 ) (124,911 ) Capped call transactions (53,035 ) — Redemption of warrants (13,201 ) — Proceeds from issuance of 3.75% Convertible Notes 373,750 — Debt issuance costs (10,024 ) — Cash dividends paid (17,101 ) (17,587 ) Repurchases of common stock (3,900 ) (70,724 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 35,400 11,925 Distributions to non-controlling partners (9,100 ) (6,725 ) Other financing activities, net 267 208 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 53,205 $ (157,814 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,867 ) (158,571 ) Cash, cash equivalents and $0 and $1,512 in restricted cash at beginning of period 293,991 413,655 Cash, cash equivalents and $0 in restricted cash at end of period $ 292,124 $ 255,084

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of loss on debt extinguishment and other costs, net, which include investigation-related legal fees and settlement charges, a litigation charge, reorganization costs, strategic acquisition and divestiture expenses, non-cash impairment charges and a gain on sale of a business in 2022.

We provide adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following:

Other costs, net as described above;

Transaction costs which includes acquired intangible amortization expense and acquisition related depreciation related to the acquisition of Layne and Liquiforce;

Loss on debt extinguishment, and

Income taxes related to the disposal of Inliner goodwill, tax basis difference on held for sale entities and establishment of valuation allowance.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 As Restated 2023 As Restated 2022 2022 EBITDA: Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 57,624 $ 69,302 $ 17,601 $ 61,250 Net income margin (2) 5.2 % 6.9 % 0.7 % 2.4 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense (3) 23,911 29,610 65,722 62,437 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 22,423 (7,710 ) 21,978 7,310 Interest expense, net 584 625 612 6,757 EBITDA(1) $ 104,542 $ 91,827 $ 105,913 $ 137,754 EBITDA margin(1)(2) 9.4 % 9.1 % 4.1 % 5.5 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: Other costs, net 19,843 (490 ) 37,973 22,401 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 51,052 — Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 124,385 $ 91,337 $ 194,938 $ 160,155 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(2) 11.1 % 9.1 % 7.6 % 6.4 %

(1) We define EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of Other costs, net, and loss on debt extinguishment, as described above. (2) Represents net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $1.1 billion and $1.0 billion, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $2.6 billion and $2.5 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 As Restated 2023 As Restated 2022 2022 Income before income taxes $ 79,919 $ 57,488 $ 29,856 $ 66,991 Other costs, net 19,843 (490 ) 37,973 22,401 Transaction costs 92 8,012 5,046 8,012 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 51,052 — Adjusted income before income taxes $ 99,854 $ 65,010 $ 123,927 $ 97,404 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 22,423 $ (7,710 ) $ 21,978 $ 7,310 Tax effect of goodwill disposal related to sale of business — — — (10,070 ) Tax basis difference on held for sale entities — 17,691 — 17,691 Tax expense to establish valuation allowance (1,542 ) — (1,542 ) — Tax effect of adjusting items (1) 3,874 1,956 9,876 4,787 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 24,755 $ 11,937 $ 30,312 $ 19,718 Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 57,624 $ 69,302 $ 17,601 $ 61,250 After-tax adjusting items 17,603 (12,125 ) 85,737 18,005 Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 75,227 $ 57,177 $ 103,338 $ 79,255 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock (2) 53,612 51,863 44,447 52,613 Less: dilutive effect of Convertible Notes (3) (9,099 ) (7,309 ) — (7,309 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock 44,513 44,554 44,447 45,304 Diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.13 $ 1.36 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 After-tax adjusting items per share attributable to common shareholders 0.56 (0.08 ) 1.92 0.50 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.69 $ 1.28 $ 2.32 $ 1.75

(1) The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using the Company’s estimated annual statutory tax rate. The tax effect of adjusting items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 excludes the $51 million loss on debt extinguishment and $5.0 million non-cash impairment charges included in “Other costs, net” which are not tax deductible. The tax effect of adjusting items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 excludes a $12 million accrual related to the resolution of the SEC investigation which is not tax deductible. (2) Diluted weighted average shares of common stock includes the dilutive effect on net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated of the 2.75% Convertible Notes and the 3.75% Convertible Notes potentially converting into 9,099 shares of common stock for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 7,309 shares of common stock for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the potential dilutive effect of the 9,099 shares related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes and the 3.75% Convertible Notes is not included as their inclusion would be antidilutive. (3) When calculating diluted net income attributable to common shareholders, GAAP requires that we include potential share dilution from the 2.75% Convertible Notes and the 3.75% Convertible Notes when not antidilutive. For the purposes of calculating adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, the dilutive effect from the 2.75% Convertible Notes and 3.75% Convertible Notes is removed to reflect the impact of the purchased equity derivative instruments which offset any potential share dilution above the $31.47 conversion price up to a share price of $53.44 for the 2.75% Convertible Notes and above the $46.12 conversion price up to a share price of $79.83 for the 3.75% Convertible Notes. The average share price did not exceed $53.44 in any period.

