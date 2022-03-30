Log in
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

Granite Secures $20 Million Road Improvement Contract in Chandler, Arizona

03/30/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it has been awarded a major road improvement project by the City of Chandler, Arizona. The approximately $20 million award will be federally funded and managed by the city. It is the largest contract so far for Granite’s newly established Phoenix Area office and will improve road safety and features along Chandler Heights Road from McQueen Road to Gilbert Road. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter CAP.

The scope of work includes widening the existing road to at least four lanes, a raised, landscaped median, and curb and gutter work. Additional safety features include upgrades to the sidewalks for ADA compliance, new traffic signals, and LED streetlights. The project will also feature both dry and wet utilities improvements—including extension of fiber, buried irrigation and upgraded storm drainage.

“The Chandler Road project will serve as an anchor project for our Phoenix Area team,” said Todd Hill, Granite vice president of regional operations. “It will allow us to ramp up our local manpower and resources to most efficiently construct this project and set us up for success on future projects in the Valley.”

The project is expected to begin in May 2022 and projected completion is July 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 105 M - -
Net income 2022 82,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 1 509 M 1 509 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,89 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-16.05%1 509
VINCI2.63%59 843
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.80%34 940
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.42%32 425
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.49%21 400
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.78%19 885