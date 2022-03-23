Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Secures $75 Million Roadway Project in Las Vegas

03/23/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the approximately $75 million contract for the I-515 and Charleston Boulevard Interchange improvement project by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Located in Las Vegas, this project is being completed via the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project delivery method. Granite was originally hired in 2017 to provide preconstruction services.

The scope of work includes the widening of Charleston Boulevard, construction of ramp improvements at the Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue interchange, and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-515 between the two roads. In addition, the project will widen four bridges, create new sound-barrier walls, and create a number of mechanically stabilized earth retaining walls. During the previous preconstruction phase, Granite presented cost estimates, completed plan review on all drawings, developed the project’s Maintenance of Traffic plan, and participated in public outreach.

“We have been heavily involved in this project since 2017 and are thrilled that we get to continue working with NDOT on I-515,” said Don Sawyer, Granite area manager. “As a company, we continue to grow our expertise in non-traditional project delivery methods, and we’re excited to build a project that will provide so much benefit to the travelling public.”

The project is expected to start in August 2022 and projected to be completed in Q2, 2024.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:31pGranite Secures $75 Million Roadway Project in Las Vegas
BU
03/17Granite Construction Completes Sale of Trenchless, Pipe Rehabilitation Services Busines..
MT
03/16GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Announces Completion of the Inliner Sale - Form 8-K
PU
03/16GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/16Granite Announces Completion of the Inliner Sale
BU
03/15Granite Bridge Replacement Project Wins Award from the Associated General Contractors o..
BU
03/14Granite Lands $22 Million Contract For Metrolink Station Expansion
MT
03/14Granite Secures $22 Million Metrolink Station Expansion Project
BU
03/14Granite Construction Incorporated Secures $22 Million Metrolink Station Expansion Proje..
CI
03/09Granite Construction Wins $32 Million Nevada County, California, Highway Realignment Pr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 105 M - -
Net income 2022 82,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 516 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 33,04 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth L. Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-14.63%1 516
VINCI0.64%58 223
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.20%33 342
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.75%32 723
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.25%21 552
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.78%20 171