  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
35.52 USD   -0.81%
04:32pGranite Secures Approximately $14 million CMGC Traffic Flow Improvement Project
BU
11/22Kyle Larkin Appointed to National Asphalt Pavement Association Board of Directors
BU
11/22Granite's alaska region receives agc conocophillips excellence in safety award
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Secures Approximately $14 million CMGC Traffic Flow Improvement Project

12/06/2022 | 04:32pm EST
Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $14 million traffic flow improvement project in Santa Barbara, CA by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). This is a ‘parallel project’ to the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara suite of projects, which Granite is delivering using the innovative, collaborative Construction Manager General Contractor (CMGC) project delivery method. The project will be funded by the Regional Surface Transportation Program, and is expected to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

The project will construct two roundabouts in the heart of Montecito’s lower village. Located where busy frontage and arterial roads intersect with freeway ramps, the roundabouts will improve the traffic flow for residents and businesses. Granite’s Gardner Facility will supply approximately 2,500 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA), and all pavement and hardscape removed from the project will be recycled for use on Granite’s CMGC corridor projects.

“These intersections are the gateway to Montecito and on the route to two nearby schools, so the improved traffic flow will be a real improvement for folks,” said Granite VP Regional Operations, Larry Camilleri. “This project fulfills commitments made to the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County to improve mobility not only on the freeway, but on local roads throughout the Highway 101 corridor.”

The project is underway and is expected to be completed in December 2023.

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 208 M - -
Net income 2022 73,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 1 566 M 1 566 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 99,4%
