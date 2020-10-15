Log in
Granite : Selected for $257 Million Construction Manager/General Contractor Project in Central California

10/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been selected by California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) as the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) for the $257 million State Route 99 Rehabilitation from El Dorado Street to Clinton Ave project in Fresno, California. The first phase of this contract is the construction management portion which is valued at $3 million. The entire project is valued at $257 million.

The State Route 99 Rehabilitation from El Dorado Street to Clinton Ave project will reconstruct 3.2 miles of roadway with concrete pavement and alleviate road traffic backups through downtown Fresno with improved interchange configurations, added auxiliary lanes, and increased shoulder widths. The project continues the widening of State Route 99 from a previous project completed for Caltrans by Granite in 2018.

The scope of work includes the replacement or widening of six bridges and several retaining and sound walls to accommodate highway widening including an existing Union Pacific bridge. Drainage facilities within the project will be replaced including two pumping plants.

“We are honored to once again team up with Caltrans and improve transportation in Fresno,” said Granite Regional Vice President Carter Rohrbough. “Being invited to be a part of the design and planning of this project provides Granite the opportunity to bring more value to Caltrans to ultimately support our communities and their traffic needs.”

The Construction Management (CM) portion of the contract is expected to begin by the end of 2020, with the General Contractor (GC) phase of the project slated to begin in mid-2024. The contract will be booked into Granite's fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

© Business Wire 2020

