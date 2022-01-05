Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Granite Selected for $90 Million Construction Manager/General Contractor Project in Northern California

01/05/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been selected by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) as the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) for the approximately $90 million State Route 70 Binney Junction Roadway Rehabilitation and Complete Streets CM/GC project. In the first phase of this project, valued at $1.3 million, Granite will work closely with Caltrans and project designers on the design, constructability, and cost estimating portions of the project.

The project will be located on SR 70 in the City of Marysville, in Caltrans District 3. The scope of work includes relocating utilities, reconstructing existing drainage systems, roadway widening and profile changes, replacing existing railroad structures at the Binney Junction Underpass and Marysville Underpass, realigning a portion of the Valley Subdivision and Sacramento Subdivision track alignments, and relocating an existing finger levee.

“This is Granite’s third CM/GC project with Caltrans District 3 since 2018, and further enhances Granite’s portfolio of CM/GC, railroad, and levee work in the California Valley Region,” explained Colin Crawford, chief estimator for the Sacramento Area. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our collaborative partnership with Caltrans District 3 while providing vital infrastructure improvements to the Marysville community.”

The Construction Management (CM) portion of the Binney Junction project is expected to begin in Q1, 2022 and the General Contractor (GC) phase is expected to begin in Q1, 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 659 M - -
Net income 2021 37,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,0x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 1 828 M 1 828 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 39,89 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth L. Curtis EVP & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED1.21%1 828
VINCI1.96%60 754
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.80%36 528
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%33 110
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.18%22 612
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.35%20 816