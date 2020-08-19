Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Incorporated    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite : Team Installs Log Jam at Derby Dam Fish Screen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Efforts to recover Nevada’s threatened Lahontan Cutthroat Trout (LCT) continue at Derby Dam in Sparks, Nevada this week as Granite (NYSE:GVA) and its partners, the Farmers Conservation Alliance (FCA) and the Bureau of Reclamation, begin the installation of the engineered log jam (ELJ) and plunge pool in the Truckee River. The ELJ is a permeable flow deflection structure made of wooden logs that projects out from the streambank and is used to stabilize streambanks and improve aquatic habitat. It is an important project component of the new fish screen structure built at Derby Dam to support safe fish passage for the LCT along the Truckee River between Pyramid Lake and Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The ELJ construction uses 12 logs (five vertical and seven horizontal), which vary in size. They are installed in the Truckee River just upstream of the plunge pool located beneath the output pipe, where fish will enter the river following passage through the fish screen. Wood is an important fish habitat component in most river systems. The ELJ will serve three main purposes: 1) helping to induce scour and ensure proper depth of the plunge pool, 2) provide cover for fish from predators, and 3) protect the pipe outlets from debris.

“Working in waterways is always challenging,” explains Cody Cummings, Granite’s project manager for the Derby Dam Horizontal Fish Screen Project. “It was crucial to coordinate our installation efforts with the river’s low flow. Once we created the diversion, our crew started the dewatering process allowing for us to start placing the logs that will form a protected area for the LCT to exist upon entering the Truckee River,” Cummings adds.

This type of ELJ is used in many different scenarios and applications throughout stream environments. However, this is only the second FCA screen design that features an ELJ as part of the project design.

“The ELJ plays an important role in the Derby Dam Fish Screen Project. It provides a safe place for fish to transition back to the Truckee River after passing over the screen,” explains Alexis Vaivoda, Farmers Conservation Alliance project manager.

The Derby Dam Fish Screen Project is scheduled for completion in fall 2020. The next project steps include installing walkways, grating, and electrical equipment, final earthwork, and screen panel installation.

To learn more about the Derby Dam Horizontal Fish Screen Project visit the Farmers Conservation Alliance website.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:31pGRANITE : Team Installs Log Jam at Derby Dam Fish Screen
BU
08:33aGRANITE : 's Sustainability Progress Report Wins Gold 2020 MerComm ARC Award
BU
08/18GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Inliner Awarded C$12 Million Sewer Maintenan..
BU
08/10GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/10GRANITE : Provides Business Update and Second Quarter 2020 Preliminary Select Fi..
BU
08/05GRANITE : Joint Venture Awarded Tucson's $26 Million Downtown Links Phase III Pr..
BU
07/27GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interi..
AQ
07/21GRANITE : Featured on 2020 Top Solar Contractors List
BU
07/15GRANITE : Awarded CMAR Airport Project in Central California
BU
07/08GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Awarded $63 Million Construction Manager/Gen..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 386 M - -
Net income 2019 -99,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,85x
Yield 2019 2,77%
Capitalization 854 M 854 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,67 $
Last Close Price 18,77 $
Spread / Highest target 6,55%
Spread / Average Target -16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Kyle T. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jigisha Desai Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-30.68%1 536
VINCI SA-19.47%53 306
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.94%31 951
FERROVIAL-14.24%19 990
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-22.32%18 894
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.55%18 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group