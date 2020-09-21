Log in
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED    GVA

Granite : Wins 2020 Build America Award for Iconic Lake Tahoe Trail

09/21/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

SR-28 Lake Tahoe East Shore Trail earns additional awards in construction, partnership and environmental excellence.

Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) SR-28 Lake Tahoe East Shore Trail (SR-28 Trail) project in Incline Village, Nevada has received the 2020 Construction Risk Partners Build America Award in Construction Management from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC).

The AGC Build America Award honors AGC members who build the nation's most impressive construction projects across the building, highway and transportation, utility infrastructure, and federal and heavy divisions. This award recognizes Granite’s integrated partnerships and collaborative approach to improving safety, mobility, water quality, and recreational access along Lake Tahoe, the largest alpine lake in North America.

Granite constructed three miles of shared use path adjacent to State Route 28 (SR-28) along the shoreline of Lake Tahoe, from the Ponderosa Ranch to Sand Harbor State Park, including six bridges spanning 1,500 feet above tributary creeks, coves, and the lake shoreline. It also included 12 retaining walls, ten of which are sculpted shotcrete soil nail walls, six miles of water quality improvements to reduce erosion and fine sediment run-off, 11 miles of safety improvements for improved circulation, and 17 scenic vista points.

“As a member of the CMAR team responsible for delivering the SR-28 Trail, Granite is honored to receive this award,” explains Project Manager John O'Day. “Understanding the project’s importance to the stakeholders, project partners, and the Lake Tahoe community helped our team to deliver a trail which provides an unparalleled recreation experience while improving access and connectivity to Lake Tahoe.”

Learn more about the SR-28 Lake Tahoe East Shore Trail project, partnerships and team.

The project team earned additional recognition for their ingenuity and constructability methods receiving the American Institute of Steel Construction Special Purpose Merit Award, the American Public Works Association Public Works Project of the Year Award, and the American Society of Civil Engineers Project of the Year Award. In recognition of the project’s zero environmental citations, they also earned the AGC PINNACLE Award for Sensitivity to the Environment.

In addition to close collaboration and adherence to environmental guidelines, the CMAR team performed extensive public outreach with stakeholders and the Lake Tahoe community which earned the team the American Trails Advancing Trails Partnership Award, International Partnering Institute Partnership Award Honorable Mention, and the Silver Spike Award from the Public Relations Society of America for the CMAR team’s extensive public information program.

For more information on the SR-28 Lake Tahoe East Shore Trail, visit the Nevada Department of Transportation website.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
