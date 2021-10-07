Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite : Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA

10/07/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded eight 2021 Awards of Excellence from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA). NSSGA is the leading association for aggregate producers and the equipment manufacturers and service providers who support the industry. Its members produce more than 90% of the crushed stone and 70% of the sand and gravel used in the United States each year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005873/en/

The Awards of Excellence program recognizes “NSSGA member company operations’ achievements in the areas of Community Relations, Environmental and Safety Excellence.” Granite secured awards in all three areas, with four Environmental Awards (two gold, one silver, one bronze), one Safety Award (gold), and three Community Relations Awards (all bronze).

“This recognition from NSSGA confirms what we already know about Granite: we have consistently high standards and dedicated employees who make excellence their mission,” said Granite Vice President of Construction Materials Brad Estes. “On behalf of our plant and facilities teams, thank you to the NSSGA for this acknowledgement of our efforts.”

“We at NSSGA congratulate you and your team on this achievement,” said NSSGA CEO, Michael Johnson. “Your continual efforts to operate your business in a way that is safe, environmentally responsible and as a trusted member of your community contribute to the health and success of the aggregates industry.”

Learn more about the NSSGA Awards here.

Awards List:
GOLD:

Environmental Excellence

  1. Capay Facility, Esparto, CA
  2. Lockwood Facility, Reno, NV

Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety

  1. Granite Construction (companywide)

SILVER:

Environmental Excellence

  1. Handley Ranch Quarry, Gonzales, CA

BRONZE:

Community Relations Excellence

  1. Felton Quarry, Felton, CA
  2. Handley Ranch Quarry, Gonzales, CA
  3. Highway 175 Quarry, Lakeport, CA

Environmental Excellence

  1. Palmer Facility, Anchorage, AK

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
09/30GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : ENR Ranks Granite Number One in Highways
BU
09/29GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/28GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Wins Gold for 2020 Annual Report
PU
09/15GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.13 a Share, Payable..
MT
09/15GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/15Granite Construction Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable October 15, 2021
CI
09/01GRANITE : Publishes Annual Sustainability Report Unveiling New ESG Priorities
BU
08/19GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Gets $25.7 Million Bypass Taxiway Contract From Tucson..
MT
08/19GRANITE : Awarded $25.7 Million Airfield Safety Enhancement Project at Tucson Internationa..
BU
08/19Granite Wins $25.7 Million Airfield Safety Enhancement Project at Tucson International ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 714 M - -
Net income 2021 52,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 1 819 M 1 819 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 39,70 $
Average target price 45,67 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth L. Curtis EVP & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael F. McNally Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Craig Hall Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED50.88%1 819
VINCI9.76%59 145
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED32.97%31 808
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 238
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.70%21 576
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.40%20 032