Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite : Awarded $160 Million Dam Project in Texas

05/03/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded the Leon Hurse Dam project in Ladonia, Texas by Upper Trinity Regional Water District. The $160 million contract award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter backlog.

The Leon Hurse Dam project is a component of the overall Lake Ralph Hall project which will be one of Texas’ newest lakes and one of the state’s biggest water projects in the last 30 years. The project will provide crucial water for an area whose population is projected to increase nearly fivefold in the next 50 years. Granite is responsible for building a new earthen dam, and pertinent structural, electrical, mechanical, and architectural facilities, anticipated to provide 45 million gallons per day of water for people in Collin, Denton, and Fannin counties as one of Texas’ newest dams.

“Granite has a long history of collaboration and experience working on complex dam projects in Texas and across the U.S.,” said Granite Regional Vice President Matt Shepherd. “Granite’s work on the Leon Hurse Dam will continue our role of constructing important dam structures and water resource projects in Texas.”

The scope of work is comprised of the construction of a new 2.3-mile-long, 108-foot-tall zoned earthen embankment dam including a 705-foot long, 104-foot-tall roller compacted concrete and cast-in-place (CIP) concrete spillway with a 120-foot-wide labyrinth weir overflow section, an excavated earthen emergency spillway, a CIP concrete intake structure including screens, sluice gates, stop logs, and a vertical lift bridge crane, a CIP concrete valve vault structure housing, and approximately 1,800 feet of new 72-inch diameter mortar lined steel pipeline.

Construction is projected to start in July 2021. For more information on the project, visit lakeralphhall.com.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:31pGRANITE  : Awarded $160 Million Dam Project in Texas
BU
04/30GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : to Pay $129 Million in Deal to Settle Class..
MT
04/30GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Northern district of california
PU
04/30GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
04/30GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Reaches Agreement to Settle Pending Class A..
BU
04/27GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and In..
BU
04/21GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Named 2021 Acterra Business Environmental L..
PU
04/20GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Secures Contract to Build Rail Yard for Int..
MT
04/20GRANITE  : Awarded Rail Yard Construction Project in Central California
BU
04/20GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 719 M - -
Net income 2021 53,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 93,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 1 745 M 1 745 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,00 $
Last Close Price 38,10 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyle T. Larkin President & Chief Executive Officer
Elizabeth L. Curtis EVP & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Craig Hall Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED42.64%1 745
VINCI12.34%62 128
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 016
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.24%25 432
FERROVIAL, S.A.4.60%20 824
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.22.62%17 381
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ