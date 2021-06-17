Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite : Awarded $44 Million Corridor Improvement Project in Reno

06/17/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that it has been awarded the contract for the Oddie Boulevard/Wells Avenue Corridor Project by the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) in Reno, Nevada. The project will introduce multi-modal transportation to a 3.2-mile-long corridor from Reno to Sparks. This award is one of several large projects in the Reno area in recent years, and further strengthens Granite’s working relationship with the RTC. The approximately $44 million project is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter backlog.

The scope of work for the project consists of roadway reconfiguration along the corridor, as well as upgrading of utilities and traffic signals, and improved bicycle facilities, sidewalks, and pedestrian access. This materials-intensive venture will provide the Nevada region with an anchor project spanning multiple seasons. Granite’s Lockwood Facility will provide approximately 56,000 tons of asphalt and an additional 42,200 tons of aggregates.

“This project fits our core capabilities in the Nevada Region and leverages Granite’s unique competencies to create an upgraded and modern piece of infrastructure that will serve the region for years,” said Taylor Polan, area manager. “It supports economic investment and redevelopment in the community while enhancing the quality of life for area residents by improving accessibility, safety, and visual character.”

The project is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021 and be anticipated to be complete by the second quarter of 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:31pGRANITE  : Awarded $44 Million Corridor Improvement Project in Reno
BU
06/16GRANITE  : 's “Vision and Values” Named Best General – Non-Bro..
BU
06/14GRANITE  : Joins National Hispanic Corporate Council
BU
06/10GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Gets $12 Million Contract for California Re..
MT
06/10GRANITE  : Awarded $12 Million CMAR Runway Rehabilitation Project in Central Cal..
BU
06/09GRANITE  : 's Nevada Region Earns AGC Pinnacle Award in Contractor's Excellence ..
BU
06/09GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : CEO to Participate in Vertical Research Par..
BU
06/07GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Co..
BU
06/04GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissio..
AQ
06/04GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Names Kyle Larkin as CEO, Michael McNally a..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 700 M - -
Net income 2021 17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 100x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 1 812 M 1 812 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,00 $
Last Close Price 39,56 $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth L. Curtis EVP & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael F. McNally Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Craig Hall Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED48.63%1 812
VINCI17.76%66 453
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%32 009
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.61%28 560
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.42%22 502
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.38%19 202