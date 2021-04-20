Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Granite Construction Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
Granite : Awarded Rail Yard Construction Project in Central California

04/20/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded the Intermodal Ethanol Transfer Facility project by Eco-Energy Distribution in Stockton, California. The contract award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter 2021 backlog.

The project will establish a new rail yard on 17 acres in the Port of Stockton to accommodate 108 rail cars for the Eco-Energy Intermodal Ethanol Transfer Facility. The scope of work includes the construction of mechanical, electrical, and fire protection systems; support facilities; a 2,400-square-foot pre-engineered metal administration building; and stormwater controls, as well as civil site improvements. Granite will self-perform the demolition, grading, storm drain construction, and concrete and paving work.

“This project will be our third at the Port of Stockton in four years,” said Granite Territory Manager Marc Almassy. “Our diverse portfolio, including industrial, rail, and structural concrete, sets us apart from the local competition and makes us a good fit for opportunities at the Port.”

Granite’s French Camp and Vernalis facilities in San Joaquin County, California, will supply the aggregates and hot mix asphalt for the project.

Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by February 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
