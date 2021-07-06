Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite : Has Secured Third of Five Highway 101 Santa Barbara Project Contracts With $151 Million CM/GC Award

07/06/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the contract to construct Segment 4B of the Highway 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) project by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). With this announcement, Granite has now secured the third construction contract of the five segment, $410 million project. Granite had previously been named construction manager for all of Phase 4. The approximately $151 million award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).

The Segment 4B scope of work includes demolition of existing roadway, grading, application of new hot-mix asphalt (HMA) and continuously reinforced concrete paving (CRCP), construction of new retaining walls, sound walls, barrier rail, and bridge replacements. This will create a new HOV lane in the nearly 4-mile segment and refine curve geometry along the roadway, allowing for safer passage and reduced congestion. As a CM/GC project, Granite works closely with the Caltrans design team throughout the process to improve constructability while reducing construction time, cost, and risk.

“Once completed, this project will have a major positive impact on a severely congested section of highway,” said construction manager John Vanlenten. “Our team is excited to start construction on another segment of the ‘101’ and demonstrate the value of CM/GC to our clients and project stakeholders.”

This project will require 47,700 tons of hot mix asphalt, 65,990 cubic yards of continuously reinforced concrete pavement, and 75,000 tons of aggregate. Much of these materials will be provided by Granite’s Ventura, Gardner, and Bee Rock plant facilities.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:52pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Gets $151 Million California Department of ..
MT
05:31pGRANITE  : Has Secured Third of Five Highway 101 Santa Barbara Project Contracts..
BU
06/24GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Gets $16 Million Contract From Alaska Depar..
MT
06/24GRANITE  : Awarded $16 Million Rehabilitation Project at Anchorage International..
BU
06/23GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Secures $20 Million Bike Trail Project in C..
MT
06/23GRANITE  : Awarded $20 Million Bike Trail Project in California
BU
06/22GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Women in Engineering, Denise McClanahan, P...
PU
06/18GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Secures $44 Million Corridor Improvement Co..
MT
06/17GRANITE  : Awarded $44 Million Corridor Improvement Project in Reno
BU
06/16GRANITE  : 's “Vision and Values” Named Best General – Non-Bro..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 700 M - -
Net income 2021 17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 104x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 1 879 M 1 879 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,03 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth L. Curtis EVP & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael F. McNally Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Craig Hall Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED53.61%1 944
VINCI12.91%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.90%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.92%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.76%18 939